Lawmakers to hear opposition to nuclear development bill

Opponents of legislation that would create the Ohio Nuclear Development Authority and a for-profit consortium to more fully engage the state’s nuclear energy portfolio are scheduled to weigh in on the bill tomorrow.

Lawmakers seated for the Energy and Natural Resources committee in the Ohio House of Representatives, to this point, have heard only testimony in support of the bill, which would enact the Advanced Nuclear Technology Helping Energize Mankind, or ANTHEM, Act.

Filed as House Bill 104, the legislation would allow the Ohio Nuclear Development Consortium to build one or more demonstration power-producing nuclear reactors in Ohio.

And according to one supporter of the bill, Charles Alexander, professor emeritus of electrical engineering and computer science in the Washkewicz College of Engineering at Cleveland State University, the time to strike is now.

“We, the United States, currently have total energy independence for the first time in a long time,” Alexander told lawmakers last week. “This means we now have the energy needed to fully develop the nuclear industry for the future.

“And, energy is the key for everything we want. Having the best possible healthy living environment, working conditions and quality of life among other things can only happen if we have virtually unlimited clean energy offered by modern nuclear energy.”

He said the bill details the many applications that need to be developed to fully make use of the positive applications of what he characterizes as the “new nuclear industry,” which would provide vital medical applications as well as generate the isotopes allowing NASA to establish missions to the moon and Mars and many more space applications.

“To succeed in all of this, we need bills like HB 104 to create a positive environment in the State of Ohio,” Alexander said. “Currently what exists, for the most part, discourages the development of a nuclear industry, we must change this so that industry is freed to move us into the future.”

The bill would call on the state treasurer to provide an initial public offering of uncertificated private common consortium stock to raise $1 billion and would establish an online exchange on which the stock may be traded.

HB 104 would authorize up to $350 million in tax credits for original investors in the Ohio Nuclear Development Consortium. The credits would be nonrefundable and transferrable, according to the bill’s language.

David Amerine, a retired nuclear industry executive, shared with lawmakers the safety record of what is arguably the cleanest of the reliable renewable energy resources.

“The safety record of nuclear energy in the United States is unmatched by any other industry,” he began. “No civilian has ever been harmed by nuclear generation of power in this country. The workers at nuclear facilities are the best trained, most tightly screened, highest monitored of any workforce anywhere.”

He said the industry’s creation of the Institute of Nuclear Power Operation, or INPO, resulted in information sharing, increased training, increased oversight, and learning from other plants.

“These standards are what keep nuclear power plants safe and reliable,” he added. “Chernobyl and Fukushima are good examples of what can happen when those standards suffer.”

HB 104 has cosponsor support of seventeen fellow House members.