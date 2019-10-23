Columbus auto supplier sells off Marion facility

Columbus-based manufacturer Ernie Green Industries has announced the sale of its Marion facility.

The plastic injection molding company sold Marion Industries, a brake assembly and sequencing, to Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of Michigan-based Piston Group, to focus on its core business.

The price of the sale was not available.

“As we enter the next phase in our history and continue our growth, it’s imperative that we focus on our core lines of business and continue to develop innovative plastic injection tooling and molding solutions for our customers in the automotive industry,” said Vinc Ellerbrock, CEO and president of EG Industries, in a statement.

Marion Industries was founded in 1999 as a supplier for Honda. The sequenced modular assembler will join Piston Automotive’s growing list of manufacturing facilities in North America.

The Piston Group was founded in 1995 by former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson to serve major automakers and related manufacturer suppliers in the Detroit area. Piston Automotive has since grown to include at least seven full-service manufacturing and assembly facilities throughout the United States. That includes an assembly plant in Toledo. The company also plans to increase production with additional machinery and equipment, according to the company’s website.

“Transforming our business and accepting new challenges is required in order to compete in today’s marketplace,” Johnson said in a statement. “The acquisition of Marion Industries allows us to leverage our process design and product assembly expertise and diversify our customer base which are two key elements of our growth strategy.”

The Piston Group comprises of Piston Automotive, Irvin Products, Detroit Thermal systems and AIREA. Its headquarters are in Southfield, Mich., and it employs nearly 10,000 workers at more than 20 locations in North America with $2.88 billion in revenues last year.

EG Industries was founded in 1981 and now serves customers in the medical device, consumer energy, industrial and automotive markets.

It uses plastic injection molding, assembly, coatings and other technology to develop products for a global market including molds for the latest car models, household durables and pharmaceutical packaging.

The minority-owned business now has 13 manufacturing facilities globally.

“Focusing on our core business will enable us to shore up our capabilities in wheel trim, interior (and) exterior trim, and functional/structural parts to better serve the needs of our customers,” said Rob Simon, vice president for business development of EG Transpire, the automotive division of EG Industries.