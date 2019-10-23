Another report confirms scarcity of homes for sale in central Ohio

Another report confirms scarcity of homes for sale in central Ohio

Anyone who’s tried to buy a house in the Columbus area during the past few years knows the story well: Homes for sale are hard to find, more expensive than ever and are selling like hotcakes.

A new report confirms that trend isn’t stopping.

The central Ohio housing market had 5,112 homes on the market in September compared with 5,965 in September 2018, according to online real estate company Zillow’s monthly report.

Last month’s inventory was the lowest since March 2018.

Meanwhile, the inventory for bottom-tier homes usually targeted by first-tine and low-income was down 16.1 percent during the same period.

The median home value of September listings was $196,700.

In other Ohio cities, Cleveland’s inventory decreased by 6.8 percent, while Cincinnati’s decreased by 16.9 percent on an annual basis last month.

On a national scale, moderate inventory levels were wiped out as new listings slowed and buyer demand may be picking up, the company said.

Inventory continued to fall last month despite a mild recovery earlier this year with 102,112 fewer homes on the market in the U.S. than there were last year — a 6.4 percent year-over-year drop.

“Housing appears to have renewed its place as a bright spot contributing to continued U.S. economic growth. The return of accelerating quarterly price growth, rising sales numbers and increasing home builder confidence and activity all point to closing out 2019 on a healthy note, despite greater volatility over the course of this year,” said Zillow Director of Economic Research Skylar Olsen in a statement. “A few markets have seen strong re-acceleration — led by Austin — and Seattle and Los Angeles are close to reversing the recent fall in home values that have been seen in many formerly hot West Coast markets.

“In contrast, Las Vegas — one of the more unpredictable markets in the country this decade — continues to put on the brakes. The story of the Bay Area metros losing steam after a frenzied period is well-known, but it’s actually Las Vegas that has slowed the most dramatically since June.”

Meanwhile, inventory bottom-tier homes fell 10.3 percent annually last month and buyers looking for homes in the price range are less likely to see listings with a price cut.

More than 12 percent of such homes had a price cut in September compared with 15.7 percent of middle-tier homes and 17.3 percent of top-tier homes.

Additionally, rents increased 2.2 percent to $1,597 per month from last year across the nation in August. The pace of annual rent growth has remained stable and has not dropped below 1.7 percent or risen above 2.4 percent at any point during the past year, according to Zillow.

Columbus’ rent increased 0.9 percent to $1,185 per month.