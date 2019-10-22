Sustainable farm group offers training, land access programs

A non-profit organization that supports sustainable farming and gardening and healthful food announced last week that it had embarked on the second phase of its Begin Farming Program to continue efforts advancing the viability of beginning farms and successful transfer of farmland between new and retiring farmers.

Officials at the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association said the next leg of the program, titled “On Solid Ground: Hands-on Training, Farm Viability, and Land Access Support for Ohio Beginning Farmers,” the organization and its partners expect to build on previous work, addressing the educational, skill-building and service needs of new and beginning farmers to enhance their ability to acquire land, be successful as producers and manage viable farm businesses.

“Increasing successful entry into farming and subsequent persistence in farming has the potential to deliver significant positive impacts to agriculture in Ohio and across the United States,” association Executive Director Carol Goland said in a prepared statement.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, the second phase of the association’s project is to be awarded a share of the $14.3 million in grants for some 32 education, mentoring and technical assistance initiatives nationwide.

The association plans to coordinate applied learning experiences with the nationally-recognized Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship, a new Specialty Crop Apprenticeship Program and individualized mentorships, officials said.

Organizers expect to arrange farmer-led, culturally-appropriate whole farm planning, financial management and marketing workshops throughout the state with partners Land For Good and Farm Commons, among others, a press release detailed.

Sustainable agricultural staff are expected additionally to provide individualized technical assistance to aspiring and beginning farmers, while at the same time providing support to retiring farmers in the transfer of land, particularly non-family farmland transfers.

The organization also offers its HeartlandFarmLink.org, as a land-link profile service as a starting point for land owners and land seekers to find each other.

Land transfer workshops and creation of a Beginning Farmer Service Provider Network are expected to round out the three-year project.

“Long-term, our food security, rural revitalization and sustainability goals are intrinsically tied to the success of beginning farmers,” Goland said.

She cited data that indicated Ohio’s beginning farmer population ranks sixth largest in the country, while the state boasts active 77,800 farms, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Harder to pin down, however, is a sizable number of aspiring farmers, she said.

The federal program, which originally was funded through the 2008 Farm Bill, was re-authorized by the 2018 bill, receiving $92.5 million to be awarded over the next five years.