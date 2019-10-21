Columbus about average in ranking of residents having health insurance

Columbus’ rate for those without health insurance ranked as the 34th lowest among the nation’s 66 largest cities last year.

But the city’s uninsured rate ranked 327 among 548 cities total, according to a study WalletHub released earlier this month.

The study used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank cities, excluding cities in the surrounding metropolitan area.

The study also categorized cities in three population sizes, including large cities with populations of more than 300,000 residents.

Columbus’s overall uninsured rate decreased 5.61 percent from 2010 to 2018, according to the study. The study did not list the actual overall uninsured rate for both years.

“A small change in the absolute difference does not necessarily indicate a negative outcome, as the percentage of uninsured people pre-Obamacare may have already been low to start with,” said John S. Kiernan, managing editor for Wallet Hub, in reference to the healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.

He noted the national uninsured rate rose last year to 8.5 percent from 7.9 percent the previous year.

“This marked the first year there was an increase since the Affordable Care Act took effect,” he said.

While the study did not list Columbus’ overall uninsured rate, it did provide the uninsured rate for several other categories for last year.

The uninsured rate for children and adults was 5.53 percent and 10.89 percent, last year. During the same period, the uninsured rate was 6.24 percent for whites, 12.86 percent for blacks and 26.42 percent for Hispanics.

For low-income households, the uninsured rates were 13 percent for 2018 and 4.58 percent for high-income households. Low-income households were defined as those with $50,000 or less in household income, while higher-income households were defined as those with $100,000 or more.

In large cities category, Washington had the lowest uninsured rate, followed by San Francisco, Boston, Honolulu, Seattle, San Jose, Calif., Pittsburgh, Sacramento, Calif., Louisville, Ky., and Minneapolis.

On the other end, Dallas had the highest uninsured rate in the category. Houston came in second, followed by El Paso, Texas, Miami, Fort Worth, Texas, Arlington, Texas, Corpus Christi, Texas, San Antonio, Tulsa, Okla., and Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s uninsured rate ranked 18th last year. The state’s uninsured rate decreased by 5.86 percent from 2010 to last year.

The uninsured rates for children and adults were 4.82 percent and 6.97 percent, respectively, for the same year. The uninsured rates were 5.66 percent for whites, 8.48 percent for blacks and 15.3 percent for Hispanics.

The state’s uninsured rate for lower-income households was 9.4 percent and 3.21 percent for higher-income households.

The top 10 states with the lowest uninsured rates were Massachusetts, Vermont, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Iowa, Connecticut, New York, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Texas had the highest uninsured rate, followed by Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Alaska, Mississippi, Nevada, Idaho, North Carolina and Arizona.