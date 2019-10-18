West side indoor facility finds success with electric go-karts

Buckeye Raceway has provided central Ohio an indoor electric go-kart racing for nearly five years.

Rob Conrad and Sue Roderick opened the business on the west side in November 2014. The couple had operated businesses together for two decades. When they decided to try something different, they heard electric go-karts were becoming more popular.

“It just kind of fell into our lap,” Roderick said. “We knew go-karts that was coming up as electrical … that’s the next wave of the sport.”

She said the vehicles were more environmentally efficient than the gas-fueled counterparts seen at entertainment centers such as Magic Mountain and could be operated safely inside.

Since opening, the business has attracted about 15,000 visitors each year, Roderick said.

The 68,000-square-foot facility on West Broad Street features a track with mobile barriers that allow the owners to redesign the course at their discretion.

It also features an arcade area, laser tag facility and a party room for corporate events. The owners also plan to offer axe throwing.

Buckeye Raceway purchased its go-karts from a French company. The go-karts can drive up to 42 miles per hour, but the business can limit the speed to half that range for races involving drivers ages 8 to 11 years old, Roderick said.

They also have the ability to stop races when vehicles start spinning out or piling up on the track. The track is sometimes closed to the public for private events and weekly leagues. The facility has 19 go-karts in its fleet with a maximum of eight operating per race.

Roderick said they chose to open on the west side because it provided the right combination of square-footage pricing and ample parking. She said the area is growing and has seen improvements over the last decade.

“Columbus draws from a lot of people from all around,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of new people and very often they’re looking for something to do when they’re visiting.”

The facility now has some competition for business with entertainment center Scene75 opening its doors at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing last weekend.

Roderick has been aware of the Scene75 coming to central Ohio for a year, but she expects the addition of a competing indoor go-kart facility to give the local industry a boost.

“In some respect, that might draw more people to the area,” she said. “If their facility just doesn’t give the public as much as they want, they may look for something else.”

She added: “You don’t go to the same golf course all the time.”

Roderick and Conrad’s business now employs about 15 people, mostly part-time employees who are students.

On the horizon, Roderick said they are considering adding a restaurant and expanding the facility to add another track.

“It’s a long-range plan but it might happen,” she said.