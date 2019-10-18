Despite white collar image, central Ohio has bright future in manufacturing

While hardly known as a smokestack town, central Ohio represents the future of new manufacturing, according to One Columbus, formerly known as Columbus 2020.

“Alongside traditional industry giants, the next generation of visionary leaders is emerging with new goods for the modern consumer,” according to the group’s Industry Spotlight Textbook.

With the abundance of manufacturing in central Ohio, RAMTEC — the Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Training center — is one of a dozen area learning institutions offering production training programs, certifications and degrees.

RAMTEC differs, however, by being the nation’s only provider of robotics and advanced manufacturing industry certifications under one roof, according to One Columbus.

The institution partners with companies like Honda and Whirlpool to give students real-world training.

In the Columbus region, it’s estimated to have partnerships with 1,733 establishments with an annual economic output of $15 billion. Several notable employers include Abbott Nutrition, Ariel Corporation, Worthington Industries, Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

According to the Tax Foundation and KPMG, the Columbus area is one of 10 regions with the lowest effective tax rates for both new capital-intensive and new labor-intensive manufacturing facilities.

“The region also offers the greatest access to the U.S. market, world-class resources and a competitive workforce with a private sector unionization rate of 4.6 percent, below peer metros and the national average,” according to the Tax Foundation.

Additional institutions for manufacturing include The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business, ranked number 10 in the nation among MBA programs in production and operations; as well as German manufacturer Hirschvogel Automotive Group, which developed a program within the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County that trains employees to be top-level machinists through classroom work and on-the-job training.

Other local employers are Hexion, PSi, Nationwide Energy Partners and Wolf Metals.