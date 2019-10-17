Local defense contractor bought by Australian firm

XTEK, an Australian developer of defense and security technologies, has purchased local company HighCom Armor,

HighCom Armor is a global provider of body armor and personal protective equipment such as plates and helmets to thousands of customers from the U.S. military and law enforcement communities.

“As a leader in armor protective solutions, we pledge our continued commitment to supporting your success and delivering the tremendous benefits we expect from the combined strength of XTEK and HighCom. The future is extremely bright and we are excited to leap forward with our unified operating capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

It added: “We intend to continue offering our stable series of protective systems while bringing together the engineering and intelligence of the next generation of advanced technological processing capabilities that we believe will revolutionize critical armor system design and performance. The integration work has begun with a key focus on enhancing current high-performance solutions as well as developing an exciting new series of protective products.”

HighCom was founded in 1997 and has provided armor products to some of the largest defense companies and manufacturers.

Its products are made at a 35,000-sqaure-foot manufacturing and distribution center in the area that outputs more than 20,000 pieces of armor per month, according to the company’s website.

XTEK plans to combine HighCom’s manufacturing team with its patented “XtClave” processing technology. The XTclave technology makes it possible to manufacture lighter, stronger and stiffer composite articles including ballistic plates and helmets, according to HighCom.

“We can create the most comprehensive line of rifle armor protective solutions on the market today. Think thinner, lighter, and higher performance from the latest materials supplied by our trusted partners,” the company stated.

The purchase of the company will help XTEK’s products enter the U.S. market. Phillip Odouard, XTEK managing director, said in a statement the company is a in a strong position to accelerate the commercialisation of its proprietary products with help from HighCom’s established and growing distribution network in the United States.

“We believe the acquisition of HighCom presents significant growth opportunities, with the potential to be the ballistic armour and personal protective equipment supplier of choice and to leverage this success and momentum into other key target markets globally,” he said.

James Black, director of HighCom, stated the acquisition will help grow the customer base.

“More importantly, the deal structure enables shareholders of both XTEK and

HighCom the opportunity to participate in the upside of a leading ballistic armour manufacturer,” he said. “We are confident that the complementary combination will result in significant benefits to all shareholders, with the opportunity for a potential re-rating for the expanded shareholder base from enhanced presence, earnings and capital markets profile.”