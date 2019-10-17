Construction jobs continue to surge in central Ohio

With an abundance of construction projects ranging from residential to business to highway at seemingly every corner of the region, the number construction workers in central Ohio continues to surge.

Columbus-are construction employment has increased 7 percent in the past year, according to the latest figures from Associated General Contractors of America.

There are 47,300 construction workers in central Ohio as of August, according to the trade organization, up from 44,100 a year ago.

That’s despite a 1-percent decrease statewide.

But all of the state’s major metro areas have seen solid if not significant increases in construction jobs.

The Cleveland area has seen a 7-percent increase in jobs while Cincinnati has experienced a 4 percent increase.

The Toledo region has seen a 9-percent increase in construction jobs while Dayton has seen a 4-percent increase and Akron has seen 2 percent increase.

Central Ohio’s job growth in the construction industry ranks 56th out of 358 metro areas, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

Meanwhile, construction employment grew in 252 out of 358 metro areas in the past year, declined in 60 and was unchanged in 46, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

Association officials said that while firms are finding ways to add staff, a recent survey found 80 percent of contractors are having a hard time finding enough workers to hire.

“Construction firms would likely be adding even more jobs if they could find more qualified workers to hire,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “But tight labor market conditions are prompting many firms to become more efficient and more adaptable to keep pace with demand for their services.”

The Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas metro area added the most construction jobs during the past year (12,400 jobs, 8 percent).

Other metro areas adding a large amount of construction jobs during the past 12 months include Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. (11,000 jobs, 9 percent); Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. (9,600 jobs, 6 percent) and St. Louis, Mo. (7,100 jobs, 10 percent).

The largest percentage gain occurred in Auburn-Opelika, Ala. (15 percent, 400 jobs) and Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. (15 percent, 2,400 jobs) followed by Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa (14 percent, 4,300 jobs).

The largest job losses between August 2018 and August 2019 occurred in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C. (-2,900 jobs, -4 percent), followed by Baton Rouge, La. (-2,600 jobs, -5 percent); Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. (-1,500 jobs, -7 percent) and Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, Md. (-1,400 jobs, -4 percent).

The largest percentage decrease took place in Fairbanks, Alaska (-9 percent, -300 jobs) and Longview, Texas (-9 percent, -1,300 jobs), followed by Houma-Thibodaux, La. (-8 percent, -400 jobs).

Association officials said that many firms are boosting pay and benefits, investing in more training programs and adopting new technologies and new techniques to become more efficient.

Even with those changes, many firms report they are proposing longer construction schedules and charging more for projects because of labor shortages.

As a result, association officials are pushing Congress and the Trump administration to boost funding for career and technical education, pass comprehensive immigration reform and make it easier for construction students to qualify for federal Pell Grants.

“Despite the many steps this industry is taking, there are still too many high-paying construction career positions that remain vacant,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer. “Congress and the administration can help put more people into good jobs by investing in school and workforce training programs that expose them to careers in construction.”