Local cleaning service has charitable side

While Brian Murphy loved coming home to a professionally cleaned bathroom and kitchen, he was often disappointed by the cleaning company.

Not only did the cleaning crew miss the same thing repeatedly, but Murphy couldn’t believe the lack of response he received after complaining.

“I kept finding that every service, within a year, the same thing was happening,” he said.

As a result, he decided to take matters into his own hand.

Murphy, who grew up in Worthington and attended The Ohio State University, had an extensive background in customer service throughout his career, so customer service was a big deal for him.

With his background in customer service and his fondness for cleaning service, Murphy decided to launch a local franchisee of You’ve Got Maids five years ago.

The company, founded in 2005, is owned by a South Carolina couple and operates throughout the country.

Murphy had been wanting to start his own business and considered purchasing other small business, including a restaurant, but he kept coming back to the cleaning service business.

“It was nice to have the kitchen and bathroom cleaned so professionally,” he said.

He selected You’ve Got Maids from five different cleaning services. He liked the family-oriented aspects of the company of You’ve Got Maids.

But the company also introduced him to a nonprofit organization called Cleaning for a Reason. Murphy’s service partners with the nonprofit to clean the homes of two female cancer patients at a time.

Since 2006, Cleaning for a Reason’s partner maid services have helped more than 320,200 women undergoing treatment for any type of cancer.

Cancer is a personal issue for Murphy, who lost his father to the disease, while his mother survived her fight with breast cancer.

“To me it was a no brainer to partner with them,” he said. “We believe in helping people.”

Murphy’s first resident was a patient from Cleaning for a Reason. He’s never tracked how many patients his company has served over the years and that the focus was about

“It can never be about the numbers,” he said.

Murphy’s franchise now employs 17 people and he brought on his business partner, John Elden, a year ago. With five vehicles in his service, he plans to add an additional one in the near future.

Now located in Worthington, Murphy’s service coverage area includes Dublin, Lewis Center, New Albany, Powell, downtown Columbus and Clintonville.