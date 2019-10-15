Worthington Industries cited as a top place for IT workers

Worthington Industries was among the top 10 companies as the best place to work in information technology for the third consecutive year in IDG’s Computerworld rankings.

The steel manufacturing company ranked second among 49 companies in the large organization category.

“To be recognized three years in a row speaks volumes to the passion our team has for the important work we do,” company Chief Information Officer Matt Schlabig said in a June statement. “Worthington recognizes the critical role IT plays in driving our Company’s success, which has created a dynamic environment and rewarding opportunities for our team.”

The company’s IT department plays a crucial role in the company’s growth strategy as the company remains active in mergers and acquisitions and therefore needs the department to integrate new businesses globally.

Earlier this month the company announced its purchase of Heidtman Steel Products’ facility in Cleveland, which employs about 100 people.

Worthington Industries’ IT department maintains and enhances systems used in daily manufacturing and support operations, partners with company business functions, utilizing the latest technologies such as office automation and solving business challenges.

The company said the team provided major growth in mobile applications and analytics.

Computerworld has surveyed small to large companies to find out which ones are the best for IT talent for 26 years.

“The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people,” said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis in a statement. “Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork.”

Sharon Florentine, senior writer for CIO magazine, said the manufacturing sector may need tech talent even more than tech startups.

“As more and more companies take advantage of analytic software to keep track of trends and trouble spots along the production chain, careers in data acquisition have become an unexpected boon for the manufacturing industry,” said Mack Gelber, now former writer for job search platform Monster. “IT workers who analyze manufacturing data (or develop the platforms to do so) help companies streamline their process, from supplier to factory to warehouse, and can save employers millions of dollars.”