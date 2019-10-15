BWC approves $6.6 million for school safety, security enhancements

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has approved $6.6 million in grants since July 1 to improve school safety and security across Ohio.

The agency’s School Safety and Security Grant Program awards grants of up to $40,000 to help schools purchase equipment to substantially improve safety and security and reduce the potential for injuries.

The program is aligned with Governor Mike DeWine’s STRONG Ohio plan, which includes his Ohio School Safety Center initiative and the expansion of Ohio’s statewide school safety tip line.

“We’re pleased we can be a part of Gov. (Mike) DeWine’s vision for making Ohio’s schools as safe and secure as possible,” Workers’ Compensation Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud said in a prepared statement. “These dollars also keep workers safe in their daily routine activities by paying for equipment that lessens the risk for sprains, strains and other injuries that might arise on the job.”

Sharing the $6.6 million in grants are 219 Ohio school districts and other schools licensed for preschool through 12th grade instruction.

A county listing of school districts approved for grants since July 1 can be found online at the downloads link on the bureau’s website: www.bwc.ohio.gov.

Workers’ Compensation pays $3 to every $1 a school district spends toward eligible equipment, which includes:

Building, grounds and transportation security enhancements such as interior and exterior security doors and mechanisms (for example, panic bars or other fire code compliant door-locking mechanisms, bulletproof glass, bullet resistant coating materials for existing glass); modifications of building, facility entrances to restrict access; and secured keycard systems.

Incident response equipment such as equipment bags and backpacks stocked with trauma first-aid supplies; two-way communication devices and software designed to directly interface with emergency responder radio systems; and schoolwide panic alarm/panic button systems.

Other equipment that improves workplace safety.

The program is part of Workers’ Compensation’s larger Safety Grants Program, which is supported by $40 million over two years under the governor’s 2020-2021 budget for the agency.

“It’s important that we continue investing in Ohio schools’ safety, while giving each school the flexibility to invest in resources that are specifically needed for their facilities,” said DeWine. “In addition to the funds from the recent budget, we will continue to make investments that will help safeguard students, teachers, and staff.”

Interested schools may visit Workers’ Compensation’s School Safety and Security Grant webpage to learn more about the program and to download a fill-in version of the application document.

Questions or inquiries may be submitted via the bureau’s Division of Safety & Hygiene’s Safety Intervention Grant email box.