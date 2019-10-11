Brilliant choice: Local investment firm picks former aspiring lawyer as new CEO

Brilliant choice: Local investment firm picks former aspiring lawyer as new CEO

Heather Brilliant had no desire to go into the investment industry, but her decision to get some work experience before spending money on law school dramatically changed her career trajectory.

Two decades later and earning a law degree a distant memory, Brilliant was named president and CEO of local investment firm Diamond Hill Capital Management.

“Heather brings an in-depth understanding of the investment management industry and significant leadership experience to Diamond Hill and we believe she is a strong cultural fit. Our industry is undergoing a period of significant change, and we are confident in Heather’s ability to lead us into the future,” said James Laird, chairman of the board of directors at Diamond Hill, a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Brilliant replaces Christopher Bingaman, who will continue with the firm as a portfolio manager of the firm’s long-short fund.

“We appreciate Chris Bingaman’s efforts over the past four years serving as both CEO and portfolio manager on the Long-Short Fund and we look forward to his continued contribution to the investment team,” Laird said.

Although a Chicago native, Brilliant had never visited central Ohio prior to her new role. She attended Northwestern University studying for a liberal art major with plans to go to law school.

But she decided to participate in Bank of America’s corporate finance training program, learning a lot about the banking industry and balance sheet lending.

“It was a great learning experience,” she said.

Later, an acquaintance from college would connect Brilliant with an opportunity to work in international side of investments.

“The rest is history,” Brilliant said.

She found many similarities between the legal career she considered and the path she was gravitating towards.

Brilliant said the industry requires the actors to understand both sides of the equation before making an investment decision and testing hypothesis.

Instead of arguing before a court of law, portfolio managers are making their cases to their clients, Brilliant said.

She continued to work at a couple other firms and started to learn which investing management philosophies she preferred, such as focusing on the longer-term perspective rather short-term gains.

She found a good fit with Morningstar, where she worked for 14 years. She first started out there as the firm’s global head of equity and credit research before advancing to CEO of the firm’s Australasia unit. Her experiences were positive “even despite the financial crisis, which made it very challenging.”

At Morningstar, Brilliant and her family would live in the Australia and New Zealand area for nearly four years.

She now often jokes that Columbus and Australia have a few similarities with friendly people and a “lot of focus put on sports,” she said.

Brilliant and her family would return to the states and worked as the CEO at Americas with First State Investments.

She said Diamond Hill’s location in Columbus was appealing since she still had family in Chicago. She likes the firm for taking a long-term perspective on investments with interests aligned between Diamond Hill employees and its clients.

“When they do well, we do well,” she said.