Ohioans have legally bought $29.7 million worth of pot this year

Since Ohio started allowing the sales of medical marijuana in mid-January, companies have sold $29.7 million in products as of the end of last month, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Product sales equated to more than 3,500 pounds of plant material, 102,904 units of manufactured product and 223,727 total receipts as of Sept. 29, according to the program’s website.

There are now 32 cultivators with provisional licenses including 18 that have received certificates of operation.

Ohio has 56 dispensaries that have provisional licenses, including 31 that can operate. But 10 of the 41 provisional licenses issued to processors have operation certificates.

On the testing front, three of the five provisional licensees can now operate.

On the medical front, there are 561 physicians who can recommend medical marijuana to patients.

As of Aug. 31, physicians have made 55,273 recommendations to 57,589 registered patients. Among those patients include more than 3,700 patients with veteran states, more than 2,300 with indigent status and more than 300 with a terminal diagnosis.

Additionally, there have also been 35,729 unique patients who purchased medical marijuana as reported by licensed dispensaries and 4,500 registered caregivers.

At the end of May, registered patients in the 30 to 69 age group made up 60 percent of all patients, while patients ages 18 to 29 made up 10 percent of the population and patients 70 and over made up 8 percent, according to the program’s advisory committee documents.

Patients with chronic, severe or intractable pain made were the majority of listed conditions among all patients in the program.

The group had more than 25,800 patients, according to committee reports. (Note: some patients were registered with multiple conditions).

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in September 2016 with the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio pharmacy board and State of Ohio medical board regulating the program.