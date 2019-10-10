Local ‘window dressing’ firm has evolved as technologies have changed

In the early days, Joe Baer often heard his visual merchandising business wouldn’t get far with its name.

But the owner of ZenGenius stuck with it and 20 years later continues to serve as a visual merchandiser and event planner for some of the largest companies and retailers in central Ohio.

The name derives partly from Japanese author D.T. Suzuki: “The Zen genius sleeps in every one of us and demands an awakening.”

Baer said the name reinforces those Buddhist qualities that are useful in the world of visual merchandising and event planning, which can involve some tedious tasks that require a meditative state.

“Everybody is creative,” he said. “The way you do certain things in your life is creative.”

Visual merchandising plays a significant role in the retail design process. The practice goes back to whole history of how stores operated, particularly how stores present their products, Baer said.

“Originally, we were called window dressers,” he said.

Ohio has some interesting connections with visual merchandising.

Frank Baum, author of the literary classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” once worked as a window dresser. In 1897, Baum founded The Show Window magazine, which is now VMSD magazine and is based in Cincinnati.

While the objective of visual merchandising hasn’t changed much, its methods have as consumer expectations constantly evolved, Baer said.

“Today it involves a lot of technology and understanding digital screens and moving images and how advancements in technology,” he said.

The future of brick-and-mortar retail appears uncertain as retailers have announced more than 8,500 store closures and 3,571 openings so far this year as of Oct. 4 compared with 5,844 closures and 3,258 openings for the full year 2018, according to Coresight Research.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 declared bankruptcy last month with plans to reportedly close more than 170 U.S. stores.

“I feel like with all the changes happening in the retail industry visual merchandising is more important than ever,” Baer said. “And as we see a lot of big companies reducing their teams, we’re seeing more need for companies to sub contract creative and merchandising support … there’s always going to be a need for our business.”

Baer said it’s because consumers still want to have a positive experience when they visit a brick-and-mortar store and that online merchandising opens more opportunities to evolve the store experience.

“When that customer does visit you need to make sure you’re giving them the best possible experience,” he said. “And that involves everything how the store looks, how its set up, the customer service, the quality of the product and services offered.”

Baer co-founded ZenGenius with Paul Cook and operated it out Baer’s apartment in the Short North.

Both had department store experience. They initially focused on travel merchandising at airport gift shops and eventually worked with local retailers such as L Brands and Express. They also launched the special events division in their first year, organizing corporate parties and fundraising events.

ZenGenius is now located in the Milo-Grogan area and has 15 full-time employees on top of a pool of creative freelancers and contractors that can be brought in depending on the project.

“Now as we’re looking into the future,” Baer said. “We’re looking at how to grow and expand ZenGenius into the future.”