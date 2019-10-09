Local tech firm develops app designed to connect students, college community

College students often have several resources to help them get involved with their campus community, including traditional ones such as bulletin boards or newer ones such as social media.

Chris Asman’s startup company, Studium, goes an extra step with a comprehensive campus community platform that students can tailor to their interests.

It’s similar to popular social media sites such as Facebook but confined within a university’s community.

“The term we like to use is localize community,” Asman said.

Asman developed Studium initially as a study application when he was a student at The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. The app involved surveying thousands of students.

“We’ve been at this nearly two years now from the conceptualization of the first product,” Asman said.

The startup’s team has grown to 14 people with different backgrounds, including design, marketing and sales. The team is working to overcome barriers to partner with universities before its launch for the fall semester next year.

“It’s been a full sprint,” Asman said.

The company has been in conversation with a couple Big Ten schools for the last seven months, he said.

The platform provides several benefits for students, universities and relevant third-parties, Asman said.

For students, they now have a centralized location to stay up-to-date on events and opportunities happening on campus and student organizations they may be interested in joining and can connect with like-minded classmates.

Asman said the platform centralizes relevant campus information compared with current methods, which are scattered and do not necessarily reach their target audiences within the campus.

But by having this information and activity on one platform, universities and third-party organizations can partner with Studium to obtain data to improve their operations. Studium is partnering with a local student risk assessment that saw the value in this data and can help the startup company overcome barriers to partnering with universities, who may be interested to know the level of student engagement on their campuses.

“Engagement equals success,” Asman said. “They want students more involved with the campus community.”

In addition, large companies could use the platform to spur more engagement and interactions among their workforces. Asman said it would benefit companies with large teams and multiple offices.

“We can provide a lot of value,” he said.