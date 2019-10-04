Ohio gets $3.7 million settlement for drug company kickbacks

Ohio this week claimed its share of the multi-state and federal settlements with Avanir Pharmaceuticals after it was alleged that the company paid kickbacks to medical professionals and engaged in off-label marketing tactics to promote unlawfully its flagship drug Neudexta.

According to the terms of the settlement, Avanir is expected to pay $103 million to the states and federal government, including $7 million earmarked for Medicaid programs to resolve allegations that improper marketing of Neudexta caused false claims to be submitted to government health care programs.

Ohio is expected to receive about $3.7 million from the settlement, a press release provided.

“Kickbacks are to ethics like a magnet to a compass — you lose your direction,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in a prepared statement. “Avanir’s crafty marketing scheme steered doctors toward corruption, but even worse, it put patients at risk for improper care.”

In October 2010, Avanir’s Nuedexta was approved by the FDA for the treatment of Pseudobulbar Affect, or PBA. The FDA-approved label for Nuedexta, read: PBA occurs secondary to a variety of otherwise unrelated neurologic conditions, and is characterized by involuntary, sudden and frequent episodes of laughing and/or crying.

The trademarked drug was not approved for any other uses.

The settlement is intended to resolve allegations that Avanir marketed Neudexta to medical professionals treating patients in long-term care facilities for uses other than PBA, which were not FDA approved and also were not medically accepted by the statutes and regulations governing the federal health care programs.

The improper activity occurred from October 2010 through December 2016, the press release continued.

Avanir instructed sales representatives to provide false and misleading information to medical professionals regarding PBA patient behaviors. At the same time, the representatives provided doctors with kickbacks, including payment for giving talks known as “speaker’s programs,” in exchange for prescribing Nuedexta.

As a condition of the settlement, Avanir is to enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General.

A National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units team participated in the investigation and conducted the settlement negotiations with Avanir on behalf of the settling states.

Team members included representatives from the offices of the attorneys general of Ohio, California, Georgia, New York and Texas.