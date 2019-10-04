Conference of Mayors report shows a robust central Ohio economy

Central Ohio had several positive markers in the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 18th annual report and forecast of metropolitan economies.

With more than 1.1 million people employed in the region, the metro area leads Ohio in job gains, experiencing 16.2 percent job growth.

“Our cities need to continuously innovate in order to thrive. In Columbus, we have implemented policies to drive sustainable economic development,” stated Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, who is the chairman of the conference’s Council on Metro Economies and the New American City.

The city has recovered from The Great Recession, when it lost nearly 50,000 jobs, and returned to its pre-recession peak in the second quarter of 2012, according to the report.

Central Ohio’s gross metropolitan product, or GMP, was at $142.2 billion, ranking 32nd among 381 metro areas, last year. There are 38 metro areas with GMPs at or more than $100 billion. The region’s GMP was higher than in 2017 at $135.6 billion and is expected to grow to $154.7 billion in 2020.

Additionally, when you add 203 countries to list, Columbus’ GMP ranked 90th the same year.

In comparison, the Cleveland and Cincinnati areas’ GMP was at $145.9 billion and $118.3 billion, respectively, last year. Cleveland’s economy made up 21.6 percent of the state’s gross state product, or GSP, while Columbus came in second at 21 percent. Cincinnati’s economy made up 17.5 percent.

Ohio’s gross state product was at $676.2 billion last year, ranking seventh in the nation overall.

With Columbus’ economy expected to grow at annual 1.8 percent from 2018 to 2024, there are some economic indicators in the report that show a possible slowdown coming next year.

The city’s employment is expected to grow at a rate of 1.2 percent next year compared with 1.4 percent last year. And its GMP is expected to grow at 1.9 percent in 2020 compared with 2.6 percent this year and 2.1 percent in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s gross metropolitan product is expected to grow at 2.2 percent this year, while Cincinnati’s is at 3.3 percent, followed by Cleveland at 2.8 percent.

The Conference of Mayors noted that real gross metropolitan product growth will exceed 3 percent in 112 metros this year but in only 18 metros next year.

It also noted that real gross domestic product growth is projected to slow from 2.9 percent last year to 2.3 percent this year, 2.1 percent in 2020 and 1.9 percent in 2021.

Metro areas’ share of total employment increased to 88.1 percent, adding 2.1 million jobs, or 94 percent, of all job gains, compared with 2017.

Their shares of total personal income, at 89.3 percent, and wage income, 91.8 percent, increased again in 2018.

“Our metro economies enable America to lead the global economy, and we must continue to empower them with policies that foster innovation and inclusivity. Together, we can make smart investments in job training and housing that will keep firing the engines of our cities’ growth,” said Bryan K. Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills. Mich., and Conference of Mayors president.

“With all due respect to the states, the financial strength of our cities and metro economies will continue to outpace states and many nations,” said Tom Cochran, Conference of Mayors CEO and executive director. “While Washington is divided, stalemated on providing many economic tools and polices needed, mayors today are joined at the hip with the business community, all working together. Wherever America’s economy is going, and wherever it is today, it is because of the bipartisan, robust financial energy of mayors and metro city leadership across our nation.”