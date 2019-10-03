San Francisco online men’s retailer uses Columbus as second headquarters

A San Francisco-based online men’s retailer plans to expand its central Ohio operations in the near future.

Huckberry now has a distribution center and operations in Columbus for all customer orders along with a customer service team, a majority of its finance and accounting functions and a business insights team.

“Columbus really is our (second headquarters),” said Nick Meister, director of operations, in an email. “We’ve been very happy with the talent and business environment here. It has been a tough labor market though, and we are working hard to continue to attract top talent.”

The retailer sells such items as clothing, footwear, bags, wallets, tools and watches.

The company employs about 120 people, including 40 in Columbus with plans to increase that figure to 70 by the end of the year.

“We will continue to expand our operations here as our 2nd HQ,” Meister said. “We eventually want to buy our own building in an up-and-coming neighborhood. It will serve as part HQ, as well have a brick and mortar retail store where our customers can come hang out and shop.”

Richard Greiner and Andy Forch founded the company in 2011. They met at a party of a mutual friend, a Great White Shark photographer, in San Francisco in 2008.

“They both were investment banking analysts and bonded, or to put it more accurately, commiserated, over the fact that they were the only suits in the room,” Meister said.

The two became ski and surf friends and realized they had a passion for gear. They also felt the market was not meeting their demographic: men who lived in the city but enjoyed going on adventures.

“They felt that guys had to choose between fashion or hardcore exploration and crunchy outdoor brands, and that guys wanted something a little more approachable,” Meister said. “They also knew from their time in banking that men’s retail was growing faster than women’s, and that with the rise of social media and crowdfunding, the future of retail was in the hands of Davids, not Goliaths.”

In late 2010, Greiner and Forch quit their jobs, invested $20,000 of savings in Huckberry and started working out of their apartments. The Huckberry website went live in April 2011.

“We’ve able to bootstrap the business to almost a $40 million run-rate on that initial $20,000 investment,” Meister said.

The company visited Ohio and surrounding states for a centralized location that was optimal for distribution.

“We quickly fell in love with Columbus,” Meister said. “There was a robust network of similar new age brands, plenty of legacy brands, and tons of great people. Additionally, the city has so much to offer and felt very on-brand for Huckberry. It’s place where our business could flourish, as well as our people.”

The company received a job creation tax credit in July 2016 in return to create 158 jobs over a six-year term, according to the Ohio Development Services Agency website. The tax incentives original value was estimated at $318,000.

The company selected a warehouse near Rickenbacker International Airport and launched operations in the second half of 2016.

“I grew up in Solon, Ohio, so I know firsthand that Columbus is one of the leading retail markets in the country. Columbus is also in a prime location for distribution to much of our audience, which combined with its experienced and vibrant work force, made this decision a no brainer for us,” Greiner said in a statement at the time. “We already have strong relationships with top retailers and key suppliers, and many of them provided counsel during our location decision and encouraged us to look at Columbus.”

With Columbus’ population and business environment expected to grow, the company believes it’s positioned to grow alongside the city over the next few years.

“Fulfillment centers have exploded since we moved to Columbus, so rents and wages are increasing significantly, and we fully expect that to continue,” Meister said. “We are starting to see more technology and creative talent in Columbus, which is critical for us (and most new age businesses) in the long run to be a second HQ.”