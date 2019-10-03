Ohio State ranks as fourth-best place to work for new college grads

The Ohio State University’s main campus ranks as the fourth best employer for new graduates, according to a ranking compiled by Forbes magazine and market research company Statista.

Ohio State employed 45,299 people for the fall semester last year, including nearly 35,129 full-time equivalent workers.

Forbes and Statista identified the companies most liked by new workforce entrants by surveying 10,000 Americans with less than 10 years professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

“Generation Z has taken the workforce by storm, and employers with any hope of recruiting the members of this cohort have become increasingly aware that the tactics that worked in the past may not do the trick this time around,” the publication stated. “Cash is still king, but for these newly minted grads, so is the prospect of working for an organization that truly lives up to its stated mission. And some companies have proven they can offer both.”

Trader Joe’s ranked first, followed by Linkedin and Adobe. Following Ohio State, AbbVie, a Chicago-based biotechnology firm, ranked fifth, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton, a professional services firm based in Virginia, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, InBev, Boston-based Fidelity Investments and Milwaukee-based Manpower.

Other local area employers made it on the list as well. Huntington National Bank ranked 20th on the list, while Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranked 51st. Alliance Data Systems ranked 137th, followed by Nationwide at 178th.

Designer Brands ranked 194th, while Express ranked 229th.