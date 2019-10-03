Former Ohio justice donates McKinley collection to Statehouse

The Ohio Statehouse this week became the beneficiary of a collection of items linked to one of the state’s presidential sons, President William McKinley.

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Mary DeGenaro, the current chief counsel of the Ohio Auditor and benefactor of the collection, wanted to ensure the items’ preservation as well as make them available to the public.

Dishes, papers and photographs comprise the DeGenaro family collection that was gifted to the Statehouse Museum Education Center.

“I am thrilled to be donating these items to the Statehouse, where McKinley served as governor, for all Ohioans to enjoy,” she said in a prepared statement.

In addition to photographs and paper ephemera, the collection includes platters and dishes related to McKinley. One of the standout objects is a photograph of William McKinley in an open carriage in Niagara Falls, New York, taken more than an hour before his untimely assassination.

Other pieces include historic postcards of the Statehouse featuring the McKinley Monument.

“The McKinley collection is a wonderful addition to the Ohio Statehouse Museum,” the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board’s Deputy Director of Museum and Education Dayna Jalkanen said. “The Ohio Statehouse is an appropriate place for the collection since McKinley spent so many years there serving in the Governor’s Office.”

McKinley was elected Ohio’s 39th governor in 1891. He served two consecutive, two-year terms.

The Statehouse Museum Education Center is expected to preserve and maintain the historic artifacts for the people of Ohio, with a display planned for the near future in the Map Room exhibit case or in the McKinley hearing room on the first floor of the Ohio Statehouse.

DeGenaro, a northeast Ohio native, said she has always had a great personal interest in Ohio presidential politics and became particularly interested in McKinley items after moving to Poland and learning about the president’s connection to the small Western Reserve town.

“I thought it was amazing that part of the building where McKinley attended school was now a part of the library (where) we took our sons to countless times, and the tavern where he enlisted to serve in the Union Army during the Civil War was still standing — walking distance from our family home,” she said.

McKinley was born in nearby Niles in 1843. His Union Army service was distinguished for having successfully led troops under heavy enemy fire. McKinley became president of the United States in 1897. He was killed by an anarchist assassin in 1901. One of eight Ohio presidents, he is included in the Great Ohioans display at the Ohio Statehouse Museum Education Center and memorialized with the McKinley Monument that stands in front of the Ohio Statehouse.

Additionally, the Statehouse marks his birthday each year on Jan. 29 as Red Carnation Day.

DeGenaro shared her own personal connection to the Statehouse and 19th century presidential history.

“In the room where Abraham Lincoln learned he had been elected president in 1861, I was told by Gov. John Kasich that he was appointing me to the Ohio Supreme Court,” she said.

Her collecting interests also include historical items relating to Abraham Lincoln, Ohio political history, suffrage, and Judge Florence Allen, who was the first woman to serve on the Ohio Supreme Court.