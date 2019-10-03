144-year-old Wisconsin home finds new life as short-term rental

A Wisconsin couple has renovated this 1875 house in Stevens Point, Wis., into a short-term rental that can sleep up to 10 people.

A Wisconsin couple has renovated this 1875 house in Stevens Point, Wis., into a short-term rental that can sleep up to 10 people. (Photo: )

144-year-old Wisconsin home finds new life as short-term rental

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Sarena Melotte could see past the crumbling home, its inside painted Pepto-Bismol pink, when she saw the steep, curved, ebony staircase of the 19th century villa that’s almost as old as Stevens Point.

“It was just something that just spoke to me,” she said. “I knew where everything was going to be.”

The home is just 17 years younger than Stevens Point’s 1858 founding year. The story may have ended in rubble if Melotte and Bill Schierl hadn’t purchased the 1875 home in April 2016 after it sat abandoned for more than a decade.

Claflin House, which sits on one of the city’s most visible and central intersections, has found a renewal three years later as a short-term rental on Airbnb.

“We didn’t want such a prominent corner to be an empty lot or something else,” Melotte said of the home they bought for about $40,000.

The home sat vacant from 2004 until Melotte and Schierl bought it in 2016. A fire was ignited inside the upstairs at one point, the roof was on the verge of collapse, a tree was growing out of the gutters and it was filled with several large trash bins worth of garbage, Melotte said.

Restoring a home in such a dilapidated state wasn’t an easy task, Melotte said.

They had no original blueprints and a century-and-a-half’s worth of changes made restoring the home more difficult. What could be restored? What had to be torn out? What was even original? Melotte and Schierl focused on restoring the house while converting it from apartments, which led to a modern take on the old home that fuses aspects of each decade into the design of the rooms.

“I think they’ve done well in making some compromises but also staying close to the original,” Nelson said.

Walking in through the front door that captured Melotte’s imagination, visitors see the preserved ebonized staircase contrasted by the home’s original hardwood floors paired with oak trim. To the left sits the narrow, yet sprawling, mission-style or bungalow-style parlor room with a fireplace, piano and original leaded windows.

The parlor connects to an intimately-modeled den painted monochrome blue, filled with brown leather furniture and a liquor cabinet. The parlor also leads to the dining room, where the couple had recycled trusses from the home converted into a dining table, and the kitchen with its ceramic tiled walls, butcher block island and exposed brick from an old coal chimney.

“We wanted it to keep its historical significance but inside we didn’t want it to feel like a time capsule,” Schierl said.

Melotte and Schierl redid the basement to emphasize a collaborative, intimate space with low-level lighting and exposed brick.

The upstairs contains four bedrooms, each with a bathroom and aesthetic style, and Melotte’s crowning jewel: a solarium and terrace. The bedrooms come with all the amenities of a luxury hotel, including king-size beds, double sinks, showers, TV, floor-to-ceiling windows, white-noise machines and individual climate controls.

The solarium is Melotte and Schierl’s personal touch on the home. Every owner before them altered the home in some way and this was their approach. The solarium sits on the west side of the house toward the Wisconsin River, where it catches the sunset on a clear day.

“I feel different eras left their mark on it and we’ve enhanced those pieces. Here, I feel like we’ve made our imprint on the home and what we envisioned in this space,” Melotte said.

The couple’s work on the home includes a push toward energy efficiency and locally sourced labor and products. The couple installed new roofing, radiant heat and ductless air conditioning and heating.

The couple, according to property tax records, put at least $440,000 into the home to make sure it has a life well into this century.

“It stood for 143 years but we want it to stand for another 100 years when we’re dust,” Melotte said.