Proposal would prohibit eminent domain for recreational trails

A proposal before lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives would outlaw the taking of private property by a government for the specific purpose of building a recreational trail, such as a leg of the Great Ohio Lake-to-River Greenway in southern Mahoning County.

Members of the of the Civil Justice Committee were to have followed up last week’s testimony with a hearing this week of the bill proposed by New Middletown Rep. Don Manning, a Republican.

Filed as House Bill 288, the measure succinctly would prohibit the use of eminent domain for the purpose of providing a recreational trail.

The state’s eminent domain law sets the procedure to be used when a public agency takes private property for public use, analysis of the bill provided. One requirement of the practice is that the taking must be for a public use.

“All too often, we see property owners taken advantage of through the use of eminent domain,” Manning said. “While eminent domain can be used to obtain land for projects that benefit the health and safety of Ohioans, a recreational trail does not constitute the taking of someone’s property.

“Specifically, in my district, farmers, property owners and business owners are at risk of losing property for the creation of a bike trail. Several farm owners are facing the very real possibility that acres of their land are about to be cut off from the rest of their property. …”

According to published reports, Mill Creek MetroParks has sued at least 13 Green Township property owners who have resisted selling their property to allow the trail to continue into neighboring Columbiana County.

“Eminent domain is an infrequently used tool, but one that is essential to a well-functioning local government,” testimony provided by the Cincinnati city manager’s office. “It is used only when necessary to promote the public good.

“Moreover, citizens from whom land is taken are provided just compensation, either as agreed or by a jury.”

The written testimony noted that the city always seeks to purchase property by agreement before utilizing its eminent domain power. When it is used, however, due process rights are provided to property owners.

Louisville farmer and veterinarian Dr. Eric Pugh offered testimony in support of the bill that outlined his own experience with the threat of eminent domain by a local parks district.

“Unfortunately, most park districts and trail systems have very different thoughts and ideas of the ‘best use’ of rural lands versus most land owners,” Pugh told committee members. “In my situation, the proposed trail site would: Divide my property nearly in half (presently 340-plus contiguous acres); Serve as a ‘iron curtain’ preventing horizontal drilling on my property at some point; (and) Would prevent me access to multiple pastures and fields once a trail is constructed.”

HB 288 would limit the public uses to which property taken pursuant to the eminent domain law may be put. A recreational trail is defined in the legislation as a public trail that is used for hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, ski touring, canoeing or other nonmotorized forms of recreational travel.

“The extent to which the bill will apply to municipal corporations is unclear,” attorney Andrew Little wrote in the Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s analysis of the measure. “The Ohio Constitution’s Home Rule Amendment grants municipalities the authority to exercise all powers of local self-government. … So, legislative attempts to limit the purpose for which a municipal corporation may take property through eminent domain may not be effective, but only a court can make that determination.

“The edges of the bill’s reach are undefined. The bill plainly prohibits the use of eminent domain for the sole purpose of providing a recreational trail. What is not plain, however, is whether the bill’s prohibition applies to a taking with many purposes, one of which is a recreational trail.”

Pugh counted noxious weed proliferation, insufficient creek bed maintenance and trespassing as problems a recreational trail through otherwise productive farmland invites.

“Parks praise the trails for increasing property values, encouraging the prevention of further natural gas and oil exploration and ‘reclaiming’ more natural green space,” he said, noting none of these so-called benefits positively affect his bottom line.

“My legislation will ensure that the property rights of individuals are not infringed for the creation of something as trivial as a bike trail,” Manning concluded.

Further hearing of the bill had not been determined at time of publication.

Eleven fellow House members have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.