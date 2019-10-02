Chase to donate $1 million to Columbus State for technology studies

JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to give $1 million to Columbus State Community College to enhance the school’s programs that prepare students for high-demand jobs in technology-related fields in the central Ohio region.

The commitment is on top of the firm’s $2.5 million commitment in 2014 for career pathways at Columbus State, focused on building and supporting infrastructure for the Central Ohio Compact, a college-convened coalition that targeting 65 percent post-secondary credential attainment within the region by 2025.

“JPMorgan Chase’s investment will make possible new Central Ohio IT career pathways within the existing workforce, for Columbus State students, and within area school districts,” said Alex Derkson, who leads Chase’s global philanthropy in Columbus. “Specifically, it will target increasing employer-sponsored certificates among incumbent workers, employer apprenticeship opportunities for Columbus State students, IT academic pathways offered by area school districts, and credentialing of IT College Credit Plus instructors.

“We have to increase the pipeline across the board in order to meet and keep up with regional demand for IT talent.”

The company said more than 30 percent of the American labor market and 375 million workers globally will need to change jobs or upgrade their skills significantly to advance in the workforce by 2030.

Community colleges are seen as vital to create pathways to such opportunities because of their open admissions policies and lower costs compared to traditional four-year schools.

“As one of the largest employers in Central Ohio, we recognize our role in creating and supporting workforce solutions that keep our region growing and thriving for everyone, particularly those most at risk of falling behind,” said Corrine Burger, Chase’s Columbus location leader. “Through this effort with Columbus State, we’re connecting the next generation with the tools and skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow and putting more people on the path to success.”

“We are committed to leveraging this funding to build ladders of opportunity into the high-demand IT field for area workers and students,” said Columbus State President David Harrison.

JPMorgan Chase has invested more than $350 million to support skill building and job training worldwide.

Since 2014, the firm’s New Skills at Work initiative has helped nearly 150,000 individuals in 37 countries, 30 states, 81 cities and the District of Columbia.

“Ultimately, this investment will help Columbus State create courses and resources that align with the skills, credentials and work experiences that employers need and help connect students with the in-demand technology roles in the region,” Derkson said. “This investment aims to help more people receive the education and training they need to prepare them for jobs of the future—including reskilling existing IT workers with aging or outdated skills, offering learn-and-earn apprenticeship opportunities for students and expose more K-12 students to IT skills from an early age.”

Columbus State has focused on cybersecurity, software development and data analytics, disciplines that cross industry sectors, Derkson added.

He said Chase will expand educational opportunities in those and additional IT fields for both the incumbent and emerging workforce.

“The hope is that this investment helps spur more connectivity between education institutions and business and community partners to connect the dots between their worlds more effectively,” he said. “We’ve already put this concept into action. Right now, a cohort of high-performing JPMorgan Chase Operations Specialists are currently working through a pathways program, thanks to curriculum development by Columbus State, to learn the necessary software development skills needed for long-term technology roles.”