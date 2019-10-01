Senate proposal would raise Ohio minimum wage to $15 by 2023

The Ohio Senate’s plan to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 would fast track Consumer Price Index-tied increases over a three-year period.

Beginning next year, according to the plan proposed in Senate Bill 90, the basic state minimum wage would be raised to $12 an hour. Each subsequent year, the minimum wage would be raised an additional $1.

By 2024, the minimum wage would revert be being based on the Consumer Price Index, in accordance with Ohio’s constitutional minimum wage requirements.

“If the current inflation rate of 1.7 percent continues, the minimum wage will be $8.69 per hour in 2020. If this trend continues long term, it will take hard-working Ohioans 33 more years to make above a $15 per hour minimum wage,” Sen. Hearcel Craig, D-Columbus, told members of the Government Oversight and Reform Committee last week. “This is simply unacceptable and far too slow a rate of increase.”

Craig said raising the minimum wage not only benefits hourly workers, but Ohio businesses by injecting millions of dollars back into our local economies.

“A $15 minimum wage would go a long way to reduce poverty and income inequality, as well as increase economic security for Ohio families,” he said.

The lawmaker said more than 1.5 million Ohioans live in poverty, and of those, 14 percent have incomes below the poverty line of $24,860 for a family of four.

He said despite many Ohioans working multiple minimum wage jobs, they remain in poverty.

“Raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2023 would give 2 million Ohioans a raise that is long overdue and will help people lift themselves out of poverty,” Craig continued.

SB 90’s joint sponsor Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, recognized as a promising development that some large companies, such as Cleveland Clinic, Amazon and Fifth Third Bank have raised their minimum wages.

“… But we cannot rely on businesses to implement a piecemeal approach; it leaves behind too many other Ohio workers,” Thomas said. “We need a statewide approach to lift all of our citizens and provide them with a living wage.”

With higher minimum wages in half of all other states and Washington, D.C., Thomas told his peers the state should not fall behind.

“Of the 24 states with higher minimum wages, 14 are above $10 an hour,” he said.

The joint sponsors of the bill believe the rate hike recognizes the dignity of the work performed by minimum wage workers.

“By adopting SB 90, we could begin to reverse some of the historic inequities we see, not only in Franklin and Hamilton counties, but in communities across Ohio,” Thomas said. “It is time to raise the minimum wage.’

Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati, has introduced companion legislation in the Ohio House of Representatives.

SB 90 has cosponsor support of a pair of fellow senators.

The bill had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.