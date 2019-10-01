Huntington Bank remains biggest bank in Columbus

Huntington National Bank retained the top spot as the area bank with the largest deposit market share in the Columbus region for the 15th consecutive year.

The Columbus-based bank has 80 locations with more than $22.82 billion in deposits, or 36.78 percent of the market share, in the 10-county metro area as of June 30, according to data the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. released last month.

In comparison, Huntington had 82 offices with more than $24.74 billion in deposits, or 36.82 percent of the market share, in the area as of June 30, 2018.

When Huntington became the largest bank in Columbus in 2005, it had 58 locations and more than $8.12 billion in deposits with a 27.71 market share.

Overall, the local market had 55 financial institutions with 538 locations and more than $62.06 billion in deposits combined as of June 30 compared with 52 financial institutions, 538 locations and more than $67.21 billion in deposits.

The top four banks of central Ohio, on a deposit market share basis, were the same for the last two years.

After Huntington, JPMorgan Chase Bank had the second largest area deposit market share at more than $13.82 billion, or 22.28 percent of the market, followed by PNC Bank at more than $5.93 billion, or 9.56 percent of the market; and Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank at more than $5.56 billion, or 8.97 percent of the market.

The Park National Bank one rank up with more than $2.36 billion in area deposits, or 3.81 percent of the market share. The Newark-based bank took the No. 5 spot from Nationwide Bank, which San Diego-based Axos Bank purchased in November 2018.

While Nationwide Bank had $4.13 billion in deposits and a deposit market share of 6.15 percent as of June 30, 2018, Axos Bank ranking dropped significantly from the top 10 banks as of June.

Now taking the No. 25 slot, Axos Bank has $132 million in area deposits, or a market share of 0.21 percent.

On the other hand, Nationwide Bank had no deposits outside of the Columbus market last year, while Axos Bank increased it to nearly $8.88 billion.

KeyBank’s deposit market share became the sixth largest area bank moving two spots from last year’s ranking.

The Cleveland-based bank had more than $1.51 billion in area deposits, or 2.45 percent of the market share.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank maintained its ranking as the seventh largest area bank from last year. The bank had more than $1.48 billion in deposits, or 2.39 percent of the market share.

Heartland Bank, which opened a new headquarters in Whitehall last year, moved up a spot to become the eighth largest area bank as of June. It had more than $934 million in deposits, or 1.51 percent of the market.

Additionally, First Commonwealth becomes the ninth largest bank with nearly $658 million in area deposits, or 1.06 percent share of the market. First Merchants Bank No. 11 Wells Fargo Bank to become the 10th largest area one with nearly $608 million in deposits, or 0.98 percent of the market share.