Report: Young adults in Columbus live on their own at earlier age than those in bigger cities

While young adults in Columbus are taking longer than previous generations to transition from living at home to living on their own, it’s taking longer in other larger metropolitan areas.

The city’s tipping point age, when most people live independently than not, fluctuated between 22 and 23 from 1980 to 2000, according to analysis from Zillow, an online real estate company.

The age increased to 24 in 2007 and has been consistent for the next decade.

The city shares the same tipping point age in 2017 with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Kansas City, Mo., and Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, New York, Los Angeles and Miami, have the highest tipping point age at 29 compared with 24, 23 and 24, respectively, in 1980.

The national tipping point age was 26 in 2017 compared with 23 in 1980.

“It’s true that people are becoming homeowners later and later in life, but even before that today’s adults are taking significantly longer to simply live on their own,” said Skylar Olsen, director of economic research at Zillow, in a statement. “While some may consider the impact of evolving tastes and cultural norms, as economists we can point to very real changes in household budgets that make the classic tactics of sticking with mom and dad or extending those college roommate years past graduation more appealing.

“As the costs of life’s basics outpace incomes, parents that offer housing after their children’s schooling has ended can provide breathing space, allowing the next generation to begin paying off substantial college debt. Smaller, more accessible housing markets often tout not just the possibility of homeownership for todays’ adults, but simply the opportunity for independence and privacy — features of life that major job markets struggle to offer more and more.”

The analysis found that adults with a college degree are more likely to live independently than those with a high school education by age 26. The gap widens at age 30 by 12 percentage points.

Affordability is another main factor as the more expensive metro areas such as New York have higher tipping point ages, while the threshold is lower for less expensive areas such as Columbus, according to the analysis.

Additionally, young people are more likely to live in urban areas where housing costs are higher and rent prices prevent people from saving for a home.