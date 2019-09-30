Pair of business, civic leaders to receive honors celebrating individual legacies

The original architect and builder of the King Arts Complex in the city’s King-Lincoln Dis-trict/Bronzeville neighborhood — Curtis Moody Sr. (left) and Lewis Smoot Sr., respectively — are headlining the organization’s 13th annual Legends and Legacies Award Ceremony and Reception as recipients of the award.

The reimagined Ohio Union on Ohio State University’s South Campus and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., are but two of the significant projects a Columbus architect-and-builder duo has undertaken.

Another, the King Arts Complex in the city’s King-Lincoln District/Bronzeville neighborhood, is to serve as host for a reunion of the two men — Moody Nolan CEO and Partner-in-Charge of Design Curtis Moody Sr. and Smoot Construction Chairman Lewis Smoot Sr. — as recipients of the organization’s 13th annual Legends and Legacies Award.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the complex’s historic Pythian Theater, the ceremony is meant to recognize each of the men’s contributions to the city’s black community and Columbus as a whole.

Moody, driven by a passion to break into a field with little minority representation, took a considerable risk and opened the doors of Moody and Associates in 1982 during a depressed economy, according to a brief biography provided.

Shortly thereafter, Moody joined forces with the engineering firm Howard E. Nolan & Associates, and Moody Nolan was born.

The company today employs more than 200 employees at 12 offices across the U.S.

The largest black-owned architecture firm in the nation, Moody Nolan consistently attracts national attention by promoting its brand of diversity by design.

Smoot learned the value of hard work at the tender age of 13, when he joined the workforce of his father’s namesake company — Smoot Co. — as a water boy.

The younger Smoot, over time, transformed the family business into an organization founded on excellence and high standards, taking over the helm in 1972.

Smoot rebranded the company and Smoot Construction began offering expanded services beyond bricklaying to general contracting and construction management, a biography detailed.

Now entering the third generation of family leadership, the firm has offices in Indianapolis and Washington D.C. and is headquartered in Columbus.

The two men have collaborated on projects in residential, commercial, government and institutional sectors.

An informal interview and reception at the Nicholson Auditorium are scheduled to begin after the awards presentation.