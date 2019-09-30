Niche ride service started by Columbus couple

On the spectrum of transportation options in central Ohio, Ryan and Hoa McManus’ startup company would land somewhere between the Central Ohio Transit Authority’s bus system and well-known rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft.

SHARE, which the couple founded in June 2016, would be considered a local microtransit option.

The startup partners with organizations, businesses and even a municipality to fill in the gaps of COTA’s service area, while providing a different business model than Uber and Lyft.

“Drivers are our core business,” Hoa McManus said.

They were intentional not to follow the rideshare model. Instead of placing most costs burdens on the driver such as vehicle maintenance and fuel, SHARE has a fleet of about 70 vehicles with more than 50 full-time drivers and more than 20 part-time drivers the startup employs.

SHARE’s clients pay them to provide transit services for their own members.

So far, the company has provided transit services for charter schools and their students; companies and their employees; and assisted living facilities and their seniors.

Hoa McManus said the startup’s business model is crucial for the student and senior demographic it serves.

“There’s another level of customer service that has to be there for those folks,” she said.

The company strives to have the same driver on the same route since seniors and students prefer consistency, McManus added.

But the technology works similar to Uber and Lyft.

Riders can use the startup’s smartphone application to identify the closest pickup locations and book trips with 18 to 24 hours in advance (McManus said they are working to reduce that time).

SHARE started out as the Autonomous Vehicle Experience and participated in a six-month incubator program in Portland.

The McManuses returned to Columbus and participated in a three-month startup accelerator and decided to make adjustments.

The founders went from offering solely software to make company’s transportation operation smarter and decided to expand as a microtransit service.

Hoa and Ryan purchased two vans and started driving themselves in October 2017. A year later they would launch a new software platform for SHARE.

SHARE’s notable clients include Huntington Bank and Cover My Meds. The City of Dublin became a client with SHARE at the beginning of this year.

It pays for SHARE to have circulator route for its senior and disabled population and another for workforce. For example, it offers shuttle rides from Cardinal Health to Bridge Park development during lunch time, McManus said.

The partnership has helped provide a transit option in an area where COTA does not service thoroughly.

“The partnership between the city of Dublin and SHARE is both trail-blazing and game-changing. With the support of Dublin City Council, we are currently in the middle of various pilot projects that are providing new mobility solutions for Dublin’s seniors, disabled residents and workforce,” said Lindsay Weisenauer, a spokeswoman for the city. “We’ve had extremely positive feedback on the microtransit services SHARE is providing as part of this partnership.”

SHARE now operates in Columbus and Cleveland but has plans to expand in other comparable markets. It hopes to expand to Indianapolis and Detroit by early next year. Other possible cities include Atlanta and Greenville, S.C., McManus said.

Hoa McManus grew up in Columbus, while her husband moved here from Indianapolis.

McManus highlighted that the company has raised in $5.6 million in seed funding after three rounds with all funding coming from Ohio.

“Super proud to say that,” she said. “You can do something in Ohio and get recognized for it.”