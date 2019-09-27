Genesis G90’s integrated seat memory system is a lap of luxury

For someone looking for class and luxury in an automobile, look no further than the 2019 Genesis G90 series.

The G90 offers a 22-way adjustable driver seat, created to contour around you to provide support where it’s needed.

It also has a rear seat integrated memory system, which will remember up to three passengers’ preferred seating positions and instantly readjusts them with the touch of a button, according to Genesis.

“Ensuring your Genesis will always be ready with your personal comfort settings, the driver seat, exterior mirrors, steering wheel, and Heads-up Display are automatically adjusted to your stored preferences with one button,” the company wrote.

The car also offers a sunroof, power rear side window and sunshades, and also has a hands-free smart trunk with an auto open feature. Another top of the line touch to the G90 is soft-close doors that automatically close if the door is not fully shut.

The Genesis G90 also includes an approach lamp that shines the Genesis logo on the ground to light the way to your vehicle to help you avoid and puddles or objects in your path, the website states.

Another feature is rear seat entertainment systems.

That includes two 10.3-inch HD screens with 17 high-performance speakers and surround sound.

With a starting MSRP of $69,350 and 365 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine, the G90 offers 17 city and 24 highway miles per gallon. The G90 is also available with a 420 horsepower V8.

The G90 was recognized as the top safety pick+ by IIHS, which is based off of two essential criteria: how well a vehicle protects its occupants in a crash, and technology that can prevent a crash or lessen its severity, according to Genesis.

All G90’s have safety features including smart cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, smart blind spot detection and automatic emergency braking.

The car also has driver attention alerts, where the car analyzes driving patterns and can detect driver fatigue or distraction and will issue visual and audio alerts suggesting the driver take a rest when necessary.

Some other features include an around view monitor, giving a 360-degree view around the vehicle, a wireless charging pad, and heads-up display that helps a driver remain focused on the road with information clearly displayed on the windshield directly in front of them.

If you aren’t sold yet, Genesis also offers service valet for 3 years, picking up your vehicle and sending a courtesy replacement until your Genesis is ready and returned. Also included for three years is connected services such as enhanced roadside assistance, destination search and remote start with climate control; automatic system updates for navigation; complimentary maintenance and oil changes; SiriusXM audio, traffic and data; and 24 hour enhanced roadside assistance which provides tire changes or transportation and also includes reimbursement for any overnight inconvenience.