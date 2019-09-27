Central Ohio unemployment rate remains steady at 3.8. percent

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent last month, unchanged from August 2018, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday. The rate is not seasonally adjusted.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s civilian labor force increased to 1,110,400 workers last month — 25,800 more than August 2018.

But there were 42,000 people unemployed in August, 800 more than last year. This could indicate more people are actively searching for jobs.

Among the counties in the region, Delaware had the lowest jobless rate at 3.4 percent.

Madison and Union counties had the second lowest jobless rate at 3.5 percent, followed by Fairfield County and Franklin County (3.8 percent); Licking and Morrow counties (3.9 percent); Pickaway County (4 percent); Hocking County (4.3 percent); and Perry County (4.8 percent).

In comparison, Delaware and Union also had the lowest jobless rate in August 2018 at 3.4 percent, followed by Madison (3.7 percent); Franklin and Licking (3.8 percent); Fairfield and Pickaway (3.9 percent); Morrow (4.2 percent); Hocking (4.3 percent); and Perry County (4.7 percent).

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent last month compared with 4 percent in July and 4.6 percent in August 2018, according to ODFJS data. With more than 5.59 million Ohioans employed, the state added 24,800 jobs from August 2018 to last month.

“The mixed signals coming from Ohio’s jobs reports continue. After another downward revision of last month’s jobs numbers, Ohio’s private-sector employment grew by only 1,200 jobs in August,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month. “Despite these flat numbers, we continue to see some promising signs in the household survey. While the unemployment rate grew from 4.0 percent to 4.1 percent, the labor force participation rate grew to 62.9 percent from 62.8 percent, and the number of people employed grew by 6,000. When this is viewed together, it shows that more people are returning to the job market with confidence, they are looking for work, and they are finding jobs.”

“Another concerning trend is the year-to-year numbers. Ohio added 28,000 private-sector jobs from December 2017 to August 2018, however, the state has netted only 2,200 since December 2018,” he said.

That shows that while the 2017 federal tax cut generated substantial job growth in 2018, those effects have waned as increased trade tensions have created economic uncertainty.

It’s particularly noticeable in the continuing drop in manufacturing jobs, which lost 1,200 jobs in August — falling below where it ended last year. And if an agreement in the GM-UAW strike is not reached soon, it is possible that more workers in Ohio could be impacted in the coming months.

“This jobs report comes the same week that the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to counter the effects of trade tensions and signs of a global economic slowdown. With fears of a recession still on the horizon, slow job growth in Ohio is a concern, but, with a growing labor force, Ohio’s economy continues to show resiliency.”

From August 2018 to 2019, Ohio’s private sector added 21,400 jobs. The goods-producing subsector added 1,700 jobs for a total 932,300 jobs. During the same time period, the state’s service-providing subsector added by 19,700 jobs to more than 3.87 million jobs.

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment increased during the same period. It had 784,400 jobs last month, up 3,400 from August 2018.

The federal government added 1,800 jobs during that period, while state jobs added 2,200 jobs. But local government lost 600 jobs last month.

The national unemployment rate for August was 3.7 percent, the same from July and down from 3.8 percent in August 2018.