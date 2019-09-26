Local insurance IT firm lands $32 million in funding

Columbus-based Bold Penguin, which caters to the commercial insurance industry, has announced completed a $32 million Series B funding round, bringing its total capital raised to date of more than $50 million.

The company will use the funds “to accelerate growth in engineering” with plans to deliver platform enhancements and maintaining the pace of admitted carrier integrations needed to support the 950,000 businesses through Bold Penguin’s technology, according to its press release.

“The commercial insurance space is a fantastic area of insurance that welcomes an upgrade,” stated Ilya Bodner founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. “Having support from not only the industry but also the investment community to help fix the problems from within is very exciting in this next chapter of our company.”

Bold Penguin started in 2016. Its technology aims to support the infrastructure of commercial insurance for industry giants and the distribution channel and allows the quoting and binding of insurance quotes to happen in hours or minutes versus traditional ways that sometimes take weeks, the company said.

Additionally, the company also announced it opened its agent-facing technology, called the Agent Terminal, with key carrier stakeholders, which gives agencies a tool to write commercial insurance quickly and accurately.

The Agent Terminalis is available in all 50 states across most business categories with coverage for general liability, workers compensation, professional liability, business owner’s policy and bonds.

Meanwhile, another local technology company, Branch Financial, has launched an mobile app to help consumers bundle their home and automobile insurance with their insurance carriers, a capability not common in the insurance industry.

“Where most traditional insurance companies require customers fill out insurance applications with hundreds of questions, Branch developed a way to bundle home and auto insurance with just two, name and address. Now customers can bundle their insurance in as little as 30 seconds,” the company stated in a press release.

Purchasing two or more policies from the same insurance company can save homeowners as much as 25 percent, according to a study from NerdWallet the company cited.

“The problem has always been the difficulty in obtaining a bundle. Using technology and automation, Branch has re-engineered the experience to be faster and more efficient, making it easier than ever to save money,” it stated.

Steve Lekas, a former Allstate and Esurance executive, and Joe Emison, founder of BuildFax, founded Branch Financial in 2017.

In addition, the company is developing tools to help customers lower their own prices including a new program called SafetyNest, which will allow people to dedicate a portion of insurance payment to help those who can’t afford insurance.

“When insurance was first popularized in the 19th century, it was a way for neighbors to band together to protect one another from financial disaster. Branch was built to recapture that spirit; to help us get back to getting each other’s back,” the company stated.