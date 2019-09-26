GMC continues to wow in role as luxury truck maker

It’s no secret among truck makers that GMC has a certain cachet among affluent half-ton pickup buyers.

The GMC Sierra’s showcase nameplate Denali is now bolstered by new sub-brand AT4, which is targeted to luxury seekers who also need an adrenaline rush with regular frequency.

A senior marketing manager for GMC told Truck.com last year that the AT4 is aimed at the person looking for a premium vehicle but who wants an off-road capable vehicle at the same time.

The AT4 is to be introduced to across all GMC Truck offerings with blackout finishes on the body and a specific interior trim.

“A bolder, stronger design,” GMC’s Stu Pierce said.

Feedback from consumers consistently asks for all the features, all the technology and all the luxury available in an expensive luxury auto, Pierce told the publication.

What they don’t want, however, is a car or a crossover.

“Our strategy is to bring those two things together,” he said. “Bring all those high-level features and technologies and attention to detail to the truck space. That’s something that we can do pretty uniquely, relative to any of the other truck brands that are really focused on the entire spectrum of market.

“That’s why we now have two entries in the premium space — the AT4 and the Denali.”

Luxury fans need look no further than the Sierra’s MultiPro tailgate which can be remotely opened, closed and stowed a half dozen different ways. A built-in sound system is available as an accessory option.

The cargo box, itself, is outfitted with CarbonPro — a bed constructed of carbon fiber for long-lasting durability.

In addition to the creature comforts of the crew cabin, the trucks feature all of the technology of standard and luxury cars and then some.

“You’ve got your side blind zones, rear cross traffic, the lane-keep assist, automatic braking,” Pierce noted.

A surround vision camera operates at speeds up to 8 mph to allow the driver to see any impediments around while trail driving.

A head-up display that includes an inclinometer also is helpful on the trail, allowing the driver to keep his eyes on the trail rather than looking down at a crowded instrument panel.