Senate committee to hear from supporters of school anti-bullying measure today

Members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee today are scheduled to hear testimony in support of a Democrat plan to reduce incidents of bullying at Ohio schools through a multiple-tiered disciplinary response to the behavior.

Filed as Senate Bill 144, the measure would require implementation of the response for incidents of harassment, intimidation or bullying in school and make the offense a third-degree misdemeanor under certain circumstances.

Additionally, the bill would require every school board to provide annual, age-appropriate instruction about the prevention of these actions in school and the board’s policy, Cleveland Sen. Sandra Williams told committee members last week during the bill’s initial hearing.

SB 144 proposes the following steps to address such offenses:

Warning Peer Mediation Parent Meeting In school suspension Out of school suspension Third-degree Misdemeanor

“Bullying has quickly become an epidemic in Ohio that negatively impacts not only children, but parents, teachers and the community,” Williams said.

She cited data from the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice 2017 School Crime Supplement that reported nearly 20 percent of students ages 12 to18 experienced bullying.

She said victims may adjust poorly to school, suffer difficulty sleeping or exhibit symptoms of anxiety or depression. According to the Center for Disease Control, students who bully others, are bullied or witness bullying are more likely to report high levels of suicide-related behavior than students who report no involvement in bullying, Williams added.

“I have been contacted by several families throughout the state about their children being constantly bullied and the effects it was having on their self-esteem, sense of security and education,” the lawmaker continued. “I met with local school officials, who informed me that they were limited in what they could do because of state law.

“A school refusing to take action because of state laws, or lack thereof, is unacceptable.”

According to the third-degree offense established by the bill, no person who is a student of a public primary or secondary school shall knowingly cause another person who is a student of a public primary or secondary school to believe that the offender will cause serious physical or emotional harm to the person or property of the other person.

Williams said the desired outcome is not to criminalize bullying. Rather, the bill would create a deterrent and provide appropriate intervention.

“While the threat of harsher penalties will not in itself deter people from bullying others; our hope is that the offender will weigh the costs and benefits of their behavior and will ultimately act in a way that maximizes acceptable behavior while minimizing emotional and physical pain against others,” she said.

The instruction element of the proposal would include written or verbal discussion of the consequences for violating the rules.

A 2013 Congressional Research Service study found that, on average, school-based anti-bullying programs decreased bullying behavior by 20 to 23 percent and victimization by bullies by 17 to 20 percent.

SB 144 has co-sponsor support of two fellow senators.