Washington legal publisher to buy Columbus software firm

Washington, D.C.-based legal publisher Fastcase has announced it’s buying local software firm NextChapter.

The local company provides a cloud-based software to help attorneys and paralegals with bankruptcy process.

The software web application helps prepare, manage and file petitions with the court in such case and allows attorneys to prepare complex forms efficiently and file them with the court and includes a suite of features such as client texting, client portal, virtual paralegal services and automated hearing scheduler.

“We’re looking forward to investing in NextChapter, which has really proven out the forms and workflow market for bankruptcy lawyers,” said Ed Walters, Fastcase CEO, in a statement. “Bankruptcy is one of the most complex markets for forms, with lots of local variation and frequent changes and updates. Together, we can’t wait to create even better products that integrate legal research, dockets, and news, for bankruptcy and beyond.”

Janine Sickmeyer founded NextChapter in 2016. She worked as the head paralegal of a local law firm for bankruptcy cases.

But the firm’s software at the time was inefficient so Sickmeyer decided to build something new.

“I knew there was a need in the market,” she said.

She left the firm in 2013 to work full time on the project, working in several coffee shops and networking with developers at startup events. Sickmeyer decided to learn to code to develop the software.

“I wanted to know how to communicate well with developers,” she said. “It was a challenge at the time.”

Her efforts helped grow the firm to have 20 employees with half of them in Columbus.

During its annual retreats, the team gets together to review the firm’s growth and the direction it should go next. Such discussions lead to its decision to join Fastcase.

“NextChapter is a textbook legal tech success story. Janine has created a smart, disciplined, and creative team, and we just can’t wait to work more closely with them. This is a star team,” Walters said.

In 2013, Fastcase bought bankruptcy petition software Collier’s Top Form & File from LexisNexis and later re-launched it as an online application called Fastcase BK. The company plans to switch Fastcase BK users to NextChapter software over the next several months.

NextChapter had more than 5,000 users before it was acquired. The company’s headquarters in Columbus will now become a second office for Fastcase with Sickmeyer becoming the managing director of NextChapter and director of practice workflow at Fastcase, which has a base of 900,000.

“This acquisition is a dream come true and a natural progression of everything NextChapter has built so far,” Sickmeyer said. I”It’s invigorating to collaborate and continue to build NextChapter’s company and products alongside them. Fastcase and NextChapter share the same core beliefs on customer-focused products I know this opportunity will allow us to continue serving our mission of ‘Helping people get to the next chapter of their lives.”

Sickmeyer said the acquisition will help NextChapter expand into other markets such as family and immigration law, fields that require heavy forms for attorneys and their clients to complete.

“With our acquisition of NextChapter, Fastcase is doubling down on the bankruptcy legal market, and the form-filing business more generally,” Walters said.