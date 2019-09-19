Report: Hiring by central Ohio companies looks strong for rest of the year

Central Ohio employers have the strongest employment outlook for the next three months in the nation, according to a new report.

Local employers expect to hire at a pace of 31 percent from October through December, according to a survey Manpower Group Employment Outlook Survey.

“Compared to last quarter’s Net Employment Outlook of 26 percent, Columbus MSA employers have reported a stronger hiring pace of 31 percent,” said Heath Boucher, a spokesman for Manpower, a ManpowerGroup brand. “When looking at expectations from this time last year of 13 percent, hiring managers anticipate the upcoming season’s payrolls to pick up.”

Among central Ohio employers surveyed, 32 percent plan to hire more employees during the three-month period.

Another 1 percent plan to reduce payrolls, while 66 percent of employers expect to maintain current staff levels and the rest uncertain about their hiring plans.

Several local industries with employers optimistic about their hiring plans include construction, manufacturing, transportation & utilities, trade, professional services, hospitality and financial activities.

Following Columbus, Richmond, Va., had the second strongest employment outlook in the nation at 29 percent, followed by Greensboro, N.C., and Provo, Utah, (28 percent); Deltona, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., and San Antonio (26 percent); Austin, Texas, Las Vegas, McAllen, Texas, and Springfield, Mass., (25 percent).

In addition, 18 percent of Ohio employers plan to hire for the fourth quarter this year.

“Compared to last quarter’s Net Employment Outlook of 24 percent, Ohio employers have reported a weaker hiring pace of 18 percent,” Boucher said. “When looking at expectations from this time last year of 15 percent, hiring managers anticipate the upcoming season’s payrolls to pick up.”

Nationwide, employers surveyed expect to hire at a pace of 20 percent for the fourth quarter compared with 21 percent for the third quarter and 19 percent for the fourth quarter a year ago.

The last time the survey of more than 11,500 employers reported a fourth quarter outlook as high as 20 percent was in 2006.

Employers in all 13 industries reported double-digit hiring intentions. The leisure and hospitality industry had the most optimistic outlook at 27 percent, followed by professional and business services (24 percent) and wholesale and retail trade (23 percent).

On the other hand, employers in the four regions reported weaker hiring plans compared with the previous quarter.

Hiring intentions were down 1 percent in the Midwest at 20 percent.

The West and South region’s outlook were 19 and 18 percent, respectively, while 18 percent of Northeast employers had optimistic hiring intentions.

“We’re still in a time of unprecedented opportunity for U.S. workers as there are more open jobs than there are people actively seeking work,” said Becky Frankiewicz, President of Manpower Group in North America. “While the global economic landscape is increasingly uncertain, employers still intend to hire across all industries. Businesses are staying focused on growth and we’ve seen more commit to investing in upskilling their people — that is, teaching them new skills for future jobs — in the last two months than we have in the last two years. We’re advising clients on how to align these training programs with future roles, creating career pathways to help people stay employable for the long-term.”