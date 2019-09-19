Ohio State Bar Association, metro groups partner for statewide notary services

Ohio State Bar Association, metro groups partner for statewide notary services

The Ohio State Bar Association this week announced a partnership with five metropolitan bar associations across the Buckeye State to provide statewide notary education and testing services for current and future Ohio notaries public.

The partnership, registered as Ohio Notary Services LLC, comprises bar associations in Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo, in addition to the state organization.

The new organization also plans to educate and provide services for those who wish to add the new designation of online notary public.

“We are excited to collaborate with our fellow bar associations and the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to ensure all Ohio notaries have the training and support they need to confidently and accurately witness documents that represent the most important transactions in the lives of many Ohioans,” said state bar association President Eleana Drakatos. “We believe our combined experience and convenient, online system for both traditional and online notaries will make it relatively easy for them to comply with the new law.”

The Ohio General Assembly last year passed the Notary Public Modernization Act, changing the process for becoming a notary public in Ohio and permitting, for the first time, the online notarization of documents.

For years, each of Ohio’s 88 counties had their own process and standards for commissioning notaries, a press release detailed. Once the new law goes into effect Friday, control of the notary commissioning process will move from local court systems to the Ohio Secretary of State.

Along with centralizing the notary commission application process, there are new, uniform education and testing requirements and standard fees for both traditional notaries and those who wish to become online notaries.

The new notary services provider is to serve as the Secretary of State’s sole authorized provider for training and testing to become an online notary.

ONS is expected to offer an easy online process as well as a local presence for traditional notaries public to meet their education requirements, including continuing education courses when they renew their commissions.

Current notaries may begin the renewal process up to 90 days prior to the expiration of their commissions, and any notary renewing their commission following the effective date of the bill, will be subject to the new requirements and fee schedule as established under the law.

ONS is available to answer any questions regarding the notary public application process and the recent law changes.