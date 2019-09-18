Report finds Ohio companies getting less government subsidy money so far this year

Report finds Ohio companies getting less government subsidy money so far this year

Ohio’s disclosed subsidies this year are projected to fall short of last year levels, according to Good Jobs First’ subsidy tracker.

Ohio awarded more than $38.71 million in disclosed economic development subsidies at the state and local level.

The subsidy tracker lists 136 subsidy awards. Two of them did not disclosed their subsidy value and one was in the form of a loan.

In comparison, Ohio awarded more than $68.76 million in disclosed economic development subsidies last year. The tracker listed 148 subsidy awards including 11 that did not disclose the amount awarded and 15 that received only a loan.

Last year’s subsidy amount was a sharp drop from the more than $147.3 million in disclosed subsidies awarded in 2017. During that same year, Ohio awarded 255 subsidy awards with only two awards that didn’t disclose their amounts and six that were only loans.

Good Jobs First’s subsidy tracker acts a national search engine for economic development subsidies and other forms of government assistance to businesses. It’s important to note that a single company could be attached to multiple awards on the subsidy tracker lists.

Good Jobs Firsts subsidy tracker lists includes the subsidy or loan value, type of subsidy, location, source and other relevant data points. Subsidy types range from grants to tax credits to tax increment financing.

So far this year, the top 15 highest subsidies have been awarded mostly in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Columbus awarded more than $22.78 million in disclosed economic development assistance this year.

Last year, the city approved more than $23.58 million in such assistance. And in 2017, the city approved $112.66 million.

In Franklin County, more than $23.84 million in disclosed subsidies was approved so far this year compared with nearly $27.69 million last year and more than $43.68 million in 2017.

The highest listed award for Columbus this year was a tax credit/rebate-type subsidy valued at more than $8.87 million to Mission XC, a real estate investment firm, through the city’s Columbus Enterprise Zone program. Note this doesn’t reflect the full amount awarded to Mission

In Cincinnati, Uptown Seq Holdings LLC received the second highest subsidy award this year valued at more than $8.41 million through its tax increment financing program.

Good Jobs Firsts reports that Ohio awarded $4.44 billion in disclosed economic development since 1983, the earliest year of available data.

During that period, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles the No. 1 parent company to receive the most subsidy at more than $240 million, followed by General Electric ($234 million), Synnex ($196 million), General Motors ($184 million), Goodyear Tire & Rubber ($152 million), American Greetings ($134 million), Centrus Energy ($125 million), Deutsche Post ($121 million), Amazon ($119 million) and AstraZeneca ($117 million).