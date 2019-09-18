Ohio inspector general report: Natural Resources employee falsified bid in public auction

An Ohio inspector general’s report of the alleged falsification of a sealed bid in a public auction by a state worker has been referred to the Highland County prosecuting attorney despite the employee’s claims he hadn’t violated terms of his employment.

Jason Love, a dredge operator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Parks and Watercraft in Bainbridge, said he understood the department’s prohibition of natural resources employees bidding in a public auction or using a proxy to do so applied to immediate family, and he didn’t consider his father — some 200 miles away — immediate family.

The department’s actual policy prohibits natural resources employees from bidding on items to be auctioned or the use of any type of proxy to bid on behalf of the employee, according to the inspector general’s summary.

Investigators determined that Love signed his father’s name and contact information to a bid form and submitted it to the department in a sealed bid auction. Further, the investigation determined that Love won the bid for a 250-horsepower boat motor, signed his father’s name to a receipt and paid for the boat motor in cash — $168.16.

Natural resources officials alerted the inspector general’s office of Love’s alleged wrongdoing May 31, prompting investigators to contact a department administrator who recounted his conversation with Love’s father and winning bidder Joe May to provide him with details of the purchase.

Administrator Brandon Jacobson told investigators that on April 30, he called May to ask if he needed information on how to obtain a title for the boat motor he purchased.

He said May told him that he had not purchased a boat motor and that he did not even own a boat. Jacobson asked the man if he knew how his name and telephone number had been placed on the sealed bid form, to which May replied, “No,” adding his son, Jay, worked for natural resources as a dredge operator, the summary detailed.

Love called Jacobson two hours later, advising that he and his brother had bought the motor as a gift for their father, who was unaware of the gift.

Investigators subsequently found that the state worker had misrepresented himself to other department employees who did not personally know him during pick up of the motor and during the process to secure title of the machinery.

Love told investigators that he had been talking to his father several months before the auction and told him about some of the items that were available, summary provided. Love said his father indicated he would like to have a newer motor for his boat.

A couple days after that conversation, Love said he told his brother the motor was worth about $150 and that he would submit a bid for the motor and, then, send Love the money for the purchase.

In addition to referral to the county prosecutor, the inspector general’s office recommended the department to review the actions of the employees involved to determine whether administrative action is warranted.