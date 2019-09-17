Union, Licking added to addiction treatment program

Union, Licking added to addiction treatment program

Union and Licking county residents join other central Ohioans for eligibility in an innovative state program addressing co-occurring child abuse and substance abuse.

The counties, in addition to another 12 throughout the Buckeye State, were added to the other counties eligible for participation in the Ohio START program, which brings together children services, juvenile courts and behavioral health treatment providers to support families struggling with child maltreatment and substance abuse.

The program, an acronym for Sobriety, Treatment and Reducing Trauma, was begun by Gov. Mike DeWine, during his term as state attorney general in 2017.

Both family-centered and trauma-informed, the program’s central element is family peer mentorship. Mentors are individuals who have personal experience with addiction, who have achieved sustained recovery, and who have had prior engagement with the child welfare system as a child or a parent.

“… Ohio START has made a difference in the lives of families all across the state,” Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall said, crediting DeWine and the Public Children Services Association of Ohio. “With these newest additions, there are a total of 46 Ohio START counties and we look forward to expanding that number to 62 over the next two years.”

To date, the Ohio START initiative has served 894 people in all and 389 children and is helping mothers struggling with substance use disorder give birth to drug-free babies, reuniting families, and helping parents gain independence and maintain sobriety, officials said.

“There is no place children and parents would rather be than together,” said Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss. “The Ohio START program helps to keep families healthy and together by connecting them to treatment and peer support to break the cycle of addiction and trauma.”

Governor DeWine included $16 million in the budget to fund the expansion of evidence-based programs such as Ohio START.