Dems call for use of state ‘rainy-day fund’ in case of federal shutdown

Dems call for use of state ‘rainy-day fund’ in case of federal shutdown

A Columbus lawmaker sees the writing on the wall — Congress, again, is heading toward a budget deadline with no appropriations deal in place.

Nary a word about a continuing resolution, either.

Absent either of these, said Rep. Adam Miller, a Democrat, “then, it is déjà vu all over again and we are once again faced with a federal government shutdown.”

Miller along with former Democrat Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald initially proposed House Bill 44 the first of the year upon conclusion of a 35-day shutdown that resulted after negotiations between President Donald Trump and House Democrats reached an impasse.

“Our federal workforce took the brunt of the most recent shutdown in Washington,” Miller said at the time. “Ohio’s hungry, those who rely on help just to feed their children, will be at risk of losing food aid should the government shut down again. …

“We have a moral obligation to step up and ensure that no child goes hungry regardless of the federal government’s ability to provide timely appropriations.”

HB 44 would require the directors of the state’s Job and Family Services and Health to certify the dollar amount necessary to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as food stamps; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, programs; and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program from Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, if there is a lapse in federal funding.

The legislation additionally would authorize the state to cover the federal share of the food aid programs with funds from the state’s so-called rainy day fund.

“Should we use that money, the federal government would be on the hook to pay back any budget obligations it failed to meet during its self-made shutdown,” Miller said during sponsor testimony before House of Representatives members seated for the Health Committee.

Expectation is that the federal government would repay the state in instances in which it covers federal obligations.

“Should the federal government fail to make Ohio whole once it is back up and running, I will be the first one on the phone to (Sens.) Rob Portman, Sherrod Brown and Representatives (Steve) Stivers and (Joyce) Beatty,” he said.

Without a deal, Congress has limited number of days to meet the Oct. 1 deadline.

“SNAP, TANF, and WIC feed children,” the lawmaker concluded. “We can have a philosophical debate on government aid, but in the end, these programs feed children. Poor children. Hungry children. One out of every five of our children in this state.

“Federal food aid programs must continue before, during, and after any DC gridlock.”

HB 44, which has cosponsor support of five fellow Democrat House members, had not been assigned further hearing at time of publication.