Study cites Columbus, Bexley and Upper Arlington as good places for middle class families

Three central Ohio communities rank among the top 10 in the state for middle class families, according to a study Simple. Thrifty. Living., a personal finance information site, released last month.

Columbus ranked second with Upper Arlington and Bexley taking the fifth and ninth spots, respectively

“Columbus stood out from many of the cities in Ohio when it came to the best places for middle class families. It scored well for income, home value, unemployment, and job availability, all important factors when choosing where to live,” said David Cusick, a spokesman for the STL. “The median income and home value for Columbus was near the state’s average. The median income for Columbus families is about $49,000 and the median home value is $141,200, both about $3,000 less than the state average. Both are well within the range for being middle class.”

STL rankings were based on several factors, including income, real estate taxes, home value and employment.

“Where Columbus excelled was on the job availability,” Cusick said. “Columbus had the third highest availability in Ohio based on number of open jobs within a 10-mile radius of the city. This amount of job availability gives middle class families the opportunity to not only find a job, but to help them find a career to support their family’s needs.”

Norwood was the top city. After Columbus, Kettering ranked third, followed by North Canton. After Upper Arlington, Sharonville ranked sixth, followed by Mayfield Heights and Reading with Lyndhurst to round out the top 10.

The study listed 100 Ohio communities. Cincinnati was the only other major Ohio city on the list, ranking 21st overall.

Other central Ohio communities on the list include Delaware, Reynoldsburg, Powell, Marysville, Dublin, Worthington and Circleville.

In addition, another study bolsters Columbus’ economic strength. Redfin, an online real estate broker, ranked Columbus among the top 10 housing markets with the lowest risk of a housing downturn because of a recession.

Columbus ranked seventh with Rochester, N.Y., Buffalo, N.Y., Hartford, Conn., Cleveland, Raleigh, N.C., and Chicago, rounding out the top six. Milwaukee ranked eighth with New Orleans and Minneapolis to round out the top 10.

“The areas with the least risk are heavily clustered in the Northeast and the Midwest. This is due to a number of factors, including more affordable home prices, less investor activity, and local economies that are less prone to volatile boom-bust swings,” the company stated in a release.

Additionally, Redfin said housing market is unlikely to be a factor in the next recession.

“If the U.S. enters a recession in the next two years, it will likely be caused by the global trade war. U.S. industries that rely on exports, like the automotive industry and the agricultural industry, would be the most vulnerable and susceptible to layoffs,” stated Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Homeowners who are laid off may not be able to continue covering their monthly mortgage payment and may be forced to sell their homes. And would-be homebuyers won’t feel so confident about making a big purchase when they don’t feel confident about their job security or their financial wellbeing. That could cause declines in home prices in markets whose economy depends on global trade, but home prices nationwide are likely to hold steady.”

The top 10 markets with the highest risk of a housing downtown in a recession were Riverside, Calif., Phoenix, Miami, San Diego, Providence, R.I., Tampa, Fla., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Antonio and Orlando, Fla.