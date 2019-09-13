State gets $7.5M federal grant for rural self-driving car testing

Ohio’s leading role in the testing of autonomous vehicle systems got a boost earlier this week with the award of a $7.5 million federal grant to extensively test these vehicles on the state’s rural roads.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Automated Driving Systems Demonstration Grant partially pays for the four-year plan to test safe integration of automated driving systems onto the nation’s roadways, according to state transportation officials.

DriveOhio, an Ohio Department of Transportation initiative focused on automated and connected transportation technologies, and the Transportation Research Center Inc. has partnered with The Ohio State University, Ohio University and the University of Cincinnati to contribute an additional $10.3 million to bring total investment for the project $17.8 million.

Another of the project’s goals is to examine the potential economic impacts of self-driving auto technology.

“This is a huge win for the state of Ohio,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “By focusing on 32 counties in Ohio’s rural Appalachian region, studies supported by this grant will be the most comprehensive effort yet to be conducted on our nation’s rural roads.

“Although 97 percent of the nation is rural, and more than half of all U.S. traffic fatalities occur on rural roads, most of this testing to date in other states has been conducted in urban areas. The lessons we learn in Ohio can have enormous benefits for our own state and nationwide as we work to make our transportation system safer.”

Testing of automated driving systems is to be conducted in all seasons, day and night, as well as paved and unpaved roads, a press release detailed. Some testing also is to occur during periods of limited visibility and in work zones.

Transportation officials noted that a driver is to be behind the wheel at all times should human intervention be needed.

In regions where on-road testing is scheduled to take place, local officials are to take part in pre-planning and community meetings meant to inform the public. These deployments will be coordinated by academic partners and lead by the Transportation Research Center.

“At TRC, we are working every day with innovators to test and improve new technologies that increase highway safety, reduce traffic congestion and make the nation’s transportation system more efficient,” said Brett Roubinek, the center’s president and CEO. “This grant will help maintain Ohio’s leadership in advancing these technologies and help the federal government safely implement automated driving systems across the nation.”

The East Liberty-based center, North America’s most advanced independent automotive testing facility, is also home to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Vehicle Research and Test Center and provides a wide range of engineering, research and development and compliance and certification testing for the mobility industry.

The center opened its new SMARTCenter ‒ a 540-acre, state-of-the-art automated and connected vehicle-testing facility in July.

“The award of this grant shows that Ohio continues to be at the center of this new transportation technology era,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio is committed to being at the forefront of connected and autonomous vehicle technology development.”

More than 70 projects nationwide had competed for a total of $60 million in grants, transportation officials said.