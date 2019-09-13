New rec center planned for Linden neighborhood

The Linden community recreation center and park is getting a face lift.

The Columbus City Council approved a $25 million project that broke ground in July and includes the construction of a new 55,000 square foot center expected to be completed in the early fall of next year.

“Our department feels how important this is,” said Tony Collins, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We feel the magnified importance of making sure we serve the Linden neighborhood.

According to the One Linden Plan, the new center will feature an elevated walking track, performance stage, gym, demo kitchen and arts room. Already at the center are rooms for ceramics, dance, games and gymnastics.

A press release from the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department included a list of enhancements to the park, including a splash pad, lighted sports fields, walking paths and a new playground. Linden Park has just under 20 acres of land with a pond, open air shelter and outdoor fitness equipment.

According to the center’s website, the new center will also focus on the neighborhood and residents itself, named a “center for opportunity.”

The center will have social services along with health and wellness, jobs and educational programs in an area with a high infant mortality rate.

The old center had been built in 1951 and included an outdated gym, weight room, dance room and fitness room, and was only 24,000 square feet.

When the city surveyed residents this past May, some of the most popular ideas for the center were more computers, cooking, day trips, drama and fine arts and summer day camps, among others.