AEP increases goal for reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2030

American Electric Power has announced it’s increased its reduction target of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

The company now aims to reduce emissions by 70 percent from 2000 levels by the target year, a 10 percent increase.

AEP said the increase comes as its reducing emissions faster than expected. Its efforts have reduced emissions by 59 percent of 2000 levels. The company said it believes it can reduce emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

“AEP’s overall strategy is focused on modernizing the power grid, expanding renewable energy resources and delivering reliable energy to our customers. Our transition to a cleaner, more balanced resource mix helps mitigate risk for our customers and shareholders alike and will ensure a more resilient and reliable energy system into the future,” said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and CEO, in a statement.

The company emitted 69 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year compared with 167 million metric tons in 2000, according to the company’s website. Emissions sharply reduced over the last five years.

Company efforts to reduce emissions include investments in renewable generation and in transmission and distribution technologies to enhance efficiency, and expansion of some efficiency programs.

That includes the addition of 8,600 megawatts of new wind and solar generation to serve the company’s regulated utility customers by 2030. It’s now seeking approval to add 1,485 megawatts of new wind power for customers in four states outside of Ohio including Arkansas and Texas.

AEP recently retired two coal plants in Ohio and plans to retire two additional plants in Ohio and Texas next year. Another two coal units in Oklahoma and Indiana will close in the next decade, according to the company’s website.

“Simply put, carbon emissions are an unwanted by-product of providing our customers the energy they need and we will continue to look for ways to reduce emissions. While other utilities have set zero or net-zero carbon goals, before taking that step, we need greater clarity of the path to zero between 2030 and 2050,” the company stated. “There remain large uncertainties in technology and the cost associated with such emission reductions. We are continuously evaluating technologies and resources needed to reliably and cost-effectively serve our customers.”

The company plans to invest about $2.2 billion in contracted renewable energy between this year and 2023. So far, it’s added 1,302 megawatts of contracted renewable energy this year.

Additionally, the company plans to add $25 billion over the next five years in its transmission and distribution systems to improve efficiency.

AEP’s coal fuel now makes up 45 percent of its electric generation capacity compared with 70 percent in 2005, while natural gas capacity increased to 28 percent from 19 percent. Renewable energy capacity increased to 17 percent from 4 percent.