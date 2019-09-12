Quarter Horse Congress bans horses from seven states due to virus

Horses from certain counties within seven states will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming American Quarter Horse Congress.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Monday that horses from Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming are restricted from the world’s largest single-breed horse show because of an outbreak of vesicular stomatitis, a viral disease that primarily affects horses, but can also infect cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.

“VSV has not been detected in Ohio and we are taking every precaution possible to keep it that way,” said ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey in a statement. “With the All American Quarter Horse Congress coming, we thought it was important to restrict further movement to prevent the disease’s potential spread.”

The disease causes blister-like lesions, which burst and leave open wounds. It is extremely painful to animals and can result in the inability to eat and drink and even lameness, according to the ODA.

VSV is highly contagious with biting insects as the most common method of transmission.

Humans can contract VSV if they come into contact with lesions, saliva, or nasal secretions from infected animals.

The disease causes flu-like symptoms for people including fever, muscle ache, headache and nausea.

The ban extends to counties with confirmed or suspected cases. As of Sept. 5, Texas had 37 affected counites, followed by Colorado (32), Wyoming (10), Utah (5) and Nebraska (4), according to the USDA.

Additionally, the 2019 VSV outbreak began on June 21 affecting 947 premises with 396 confirmed and 551 suspects.

Colorado had 632 cases, followed by Texas (170), New Mexico (76), Wyoming (46), Utah (14), Nebraska (8) and Oklahoma (1).

The Ohio Quarter Horse Association, which hosts the Quarter Horse Congress, did not provide comment. It did correct an earlier release from ODA to clarify that the ban only extended to the affected counties of the seven states.

Since the first annual All American Quarter Horse Congress that started at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in November 1967, the event takes place at the Ohio Expo Center and attracts 650,000 people and generates $409 million in the central Ohio economy, according to its website.

The event had 25,000 entries last year with more than $3 million given away in cash and prizes.

The Horse Show part of the event will start Oct. 1, while the trade show will start Oct. 4. Both will run through Oct. 27.