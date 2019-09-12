Concerns raised about abandoned historic cemetery in Dallas

A sign warns visitors at the Oakland Cemetery in Dallas of ceased operations on the property. The historic cemetery contains the graves of notable figures from the city's early beginnings.

A sign warns visitors at the Oakland Cemetery in Dallas of ceased operations on the property. The historic cemetery contains the graves of notable figures from the city's early beginnings. (Photo: )

Concerns raised about abandoned historic cemetery in Dallas

DALLAS — A sign lays against a faded, rusted wrought-iron entrance, its background white and its letters black and in all-caps: “OAKLAND CEMETERY HAS CEASED OPERATION.”

Dallas has been burying its dead in the Oakland Cemetery since the late 1800s, when headlines heralded it as “a sacred resting place whose beauty suggests the eternal.” In 1892, a mere 51 years after the city’s founding, Oakland officially opened its gates to all and for always, or so it was promised.

There are mayors and major-leaguers here; congressmen and Confederates; millionaires and ministers; newspaper publishers and Highland Park developers and the forgotten pioneers who came from as far away as Scotland and Sweden to settle the blackland prairie.

But Oakland Cemetery is not only an archaeological site: There is freshly turned ground spread throughout, signs of the newly buried. A funeral was held here in August.

But those days have suddenly come to an end.

Oakland was supposed to remain open forever — for all eternity. That is what the headlines vowed in January 1925: “Perpetual Care Provided for Oakland Cemetery,” courtesy of the Oakland Cemetery Lot Owners Association of Dallas founded to maintain its splendor.

But for years there have been whispers that the association was only barely hanging on. In 2001, the Dallas Observer reported that the association was sitting on an operating trust fund of almost $1.25 million, and even then had a difficult time keeping Oakland from looking like “a wildlife preserve.” The group’s most recent tax return, from 2016, shows a meager $32,272 worth of net assets.

Paul McLin, a board member, recently said there is still revenue incoming, but it’s meager. Even now there remain some 2,000 unsold plots here; they sell for around $1,200, and it costs another $900 for the opening-and-closing. There are families who still expect to be buried here.

But, McLin said, for a long time more money has been going out than coming in each month as the association struggles to keep up the sprawling, tangled grounds covered with some 35,000 or more grave markers. There were a handful of workers, most part time, tasked with mowing grass, trimming edges around tombstones, picking up fallen branches — a round-the-clock job. But the workers were let go last month.

Used to be, the relatives of the dead would kick in some maintenance dollars. But revenue has dried up in the last decade — from around $18,000 a year to $8,000, McLin said, not even enough to cover a few weeks’ worth of expenses. “Interest in the dead ebbs over time,” said McLin.

When asked what happens now that Oakland has “ceased operations,” McLin replied, “The city’s gotta take it. They have to.”

But the city can barely fund facilities and programs and departments meant to serve the living.

Some of the association’s board members have already spoken when Willis Winters, the outgoing head of the Park and Recreation Department, which in the 1970s took control of a handful of smaller cemeteries when they were abandoned by their owners. Winters said last month that his staff estimates it would cost more than $800,000 each year to maintain the burial ground. Winters said even mowing it and nothing more is something the parks department simply cannot afford.

“Because we would have to cut funding from somewhere else, and a lot of people on the Park Board and City Council would be concerned that their parks would suffer from decreased maintenance because we have taken on this huge responsibility,” he said. “I recognize how serious the situation is and how important the cemetery is to the history of our city, but we simply don’t have the capacity to do it, and without any maintenance, it will quickly be overtaken again by nature.”

Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose South Dallas district includes the cemetery, said he, too, is sympathetic to the association’s plight; and he, too, recognizes the burial ground’s importance. But the City Council currently is proposing cuts to the coming fiscal year’s budget, to departments and social services. In the midst of such proposals there is simply no way Bazaldua said he can justify asking for a nearly $1 million recurring annual expense just to care for a cemetery.

“It’s an important symbol of our city’s history, but there is no way in hell I can get seven of my colleagues on board to support that,” Bazaldua said. “I’m at a loss.”

From all quarters have come possible solutions, most far-flung. The council member says maybe they could get VisitDallas to put some of its hotel-tax revenue toward upkeep and the creation of citywide cemetery tours — “like they do in New Orleans.” Winters said perhaps the city could collect assessments from well-off cemeteries — “sort of like a Cemetery Public Improvement District.”

The board has tried to find other funeral-home operators willing to take over Oakland’s operations; that has gone nowhere. Fundraising efforts, too, have proved unsuccessful.

“All of our money went into maintaining this place,” McLin said. “And now, we have to abandon it.”