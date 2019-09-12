Buckeye Lake Dam’s rehabilitation project snags national award

Buckeye Lake Dam’s rehabilitation project snags national award

A national association of dam safety officials this week named the Buckeye Lake Dam recipient of its 2019 National Rehabilitation Project of the Year Award.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to salvage and restore the nearly 200-year-old earthen structure were completed in 2018 — two years ahead of schedule and more than $40 million under budget

Presented at the Association of State Dam Safety Officials Dam Safety conference, the award recognizes a unique remedial design that advances the state-of-the-art in the field of dam safety and exemplifies the professional engineering and construction standards that dam safety requires, a press release detailed.

ODNR’s partners Gannett Fleming Inc., Michael Baker International and ASI Construction were also included in the award.

“Today, Buckeye Lake Dam meets modern safety standards and ensures that the community and visitors will continue enjoying exceptional recreation opportunities far into the future,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a prepared statement. “This remarkable achievement is a credit to the professionalism and determination of ODNR’s project staff and our public and private partners.”

In 2015, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined the dam at Buckeye Lake to be at risk for catastrophic failure, posing significant risk to the public. Natural Resources officials worked quickly to secure the funding and permits so work could begin to replace the aging and decaying dam.

The project team used a method of dam construction known as ‘soil mixing’ to create barriers underground to prevent seepage and potential dam failure and enable faster construction.

In addition to its modern safety features, the new dam at Buckeye Lake State Park provides visitors with a new access path for jogging, biking, and walking that extends the entire length of the 4.1-mile structure, the press release continued.

“The rehabilitation of Buckeye Lake Dam exemplifies the professional engineering and construction standards that dam safety requires,” ASDSO President Roger Adams said. “Prior to the completion of this project, the dam created an unacceptable risk to people, not only with their homes constructed into the downstream side of the dam, but homes, businesses, and roadways further downstream.

“This project was selected as the ASDSO National Rehabilitation Project of the Year among many excellent nominees because the project addressed unusual deficiencies with the dam, pioneered a new standard for dam rehabilitations and also reduced the original estimated time of construction and overall project cost.”

ODNR owns and operates 116 Class I, II, and III dams around Ohio and is responsible for inspecting and regulating more than 1,500 public and privately-owned dams statewide.

The department’s mission is to ensure that dam systems are properly maintained and operated for the public’s safety.