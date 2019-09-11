Westerville CBD business partners with several notable athletes

A Westerville business that sells cannabidiol products announced last week new partnerships with notable athletes.

MotiveCBD will work with a group of athletes to promote its line of CBD products designed to help athletes train, perform and recover.

The group consists of downhill skiing legend Bode Miller, Olympic gymnastics legend Gabby Douglas, former NFL star lineman Nick Mangold and champion bull rider Jess Lockwood, as well as fitness enthusiast and WWE/ESPN announcer Charly Arnolt.

“Motive was created by athletes for athletes and our goal is simply to keep people active and pain free,” said Corey Poches, founder and CEO of MotiveCBD, in a statement. “We provide a line of consistently-tested CBD products, formulated to fit any routine, that help athletes of all ages, shapes and sizes recover from sports-related conditions.”

Miller, who retired in 2017 as America’s most decorated male alpine skier, noted the challenges that come with being athlete that pushes his boundaries.

“I was injured frequently throughout my career and took motivation from a lot of different things to help me recover and perform at the highest levels,” he stated. “Based on my experiences with CBD and recovery I absolutely would have included Motive in my daily routine. No matter what type of athlete you are, or what drives you, Motive CBD will help you maintain.”

Douglas, the first African-American gymnast in Olympic history to become the individual all-round champion, said she could have been more pain free throughout her career if CBD had been allowed.

CBD is derived from hemp, a plant in the same family with marijuana. But the key difference between the two is the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical associated with psychoactive effects. Marijuana can have up to 30 percent THC content, while hemp contains less than 0.3 percent.

The legality of CBD products has evolved over the last few years with federal and some state laws allowing the substance to be bought and possessed. Ohio recently passed legislation to clarify that hemp-derived CBD was legal to sell.

“I am glad that athletes across all Olympic sports will now have the opportunity to use these products and hopefully experience their benefits,” she said.

MotiveCBD said its products are tested by third parties to ensure quality and safety, guaranteeing industry-leading purity and consistency.

The company added that its products are approved for use in and out of competition by the World Anti Doping Association.

Products include tinctures, fruit chews, mints, sports cream, capsules and flavored toothpicks.