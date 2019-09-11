Ohio State College of Medicine sees $50 million hike in research funding

Ohio State College of Medicine sees $50 million hike in research funding

Ohio State’s College of Medicine saw a significant increase in its research funding of $50 million during the 2019 fiscal year, according to school officials.

The increase in medical research funding is partly attributed to an intentional focus on expanding existing scientific programs in cancer and cardiovascular disease as well as establishing new programs in areas such as addiction, neuroscience, immunology and diabetes, according to school officials.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with incredible talent from other colleges across the university to tackle complex medical and societal issues,” said Peter Mohler, vice dean of research at the College of Medicine and director of the Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute.

In fiscal year 2019, the College of Medicine received $163.6 million in grants, contracts and subcontracts from the National Institutes of Health, a nearly 50 percent increase in research funding for the college.

The awards and grants included a $65.9 million, four-year HEALing Communities Study grant to fund an Ohio State University-lead consortium of academic, state and community partners to address the opioid epidemic.

The additional funding came from a number of governmental agencies, non-profit foundations and industry contracts.

“An emphasis of our strategic plan is to diversify our funding portfolio to address the complexity of research questions at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center,” said Mohler. “While it’s critical that we focus on very fundamental scientific questions at the molecular and cellular level, it’s just as critical that we translate these findings into health care solutions at the patient and population level. Today, our research teams are creating solutions that impact patients all around the world.”

Dr. K. Craig Kent, dean of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, says research and the funding that supports it “accelerates the discovery of new therapies and treatments to improve health and save lives … Our comprehensive ‘bedside to bench to bedside’ approach allows our researchers to turn their novel ideas into tomorrow’s groundbreaking cures.”

In addition to pioneering new biomedical discoveries, school officials say the College of Medicine’s research funding benefits the state economy through research and administrative jobs, the purchase of products and services used in Ohio State labs and through the launching of startup businesses.

The College of Medicine was created in 1914. A century later Ohio State completed a massive $1.1 billion expansion of its medical center, including the new James Cancer Center.